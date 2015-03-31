StyleCaster
35 Ways to Wear Lace Like a Street Style Star

by
Lace is the one thing you can always throw on to look like a lady–but just because the fabric has feminine undertones, doesn’t mean it has to always make you look dressed-up. Right now, your fashion blogger and street style favorites are mixing lace with slouchy silhouettes, pairing lace and leather, or adding casual kicks to a girly dress to reinvent the trend for now.

We bet you own at least one lace piece (probably more, right?), so keep clicking through this gallery for 35 modern ways to wear your old favorite.

