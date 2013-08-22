8 Smart Ways to Wear Your Fall Footwear Right Now

Natalie Decleve aka “Natty” is a stylist and fashion correspondent, living the fashionable life in Manhattan’s West Village. Her blog, Natty Style, is about more than just her own personal style (though there’s plenty of that!). It’s a space for gaining practical fashion and lifestyle tips, eyeballing shopping inspiration, and showcasing some of the most exciting new brands in the industry.

Getting bored of flopping around in your flips? Sick of having to maintain a weekly pedicure? Have you ground your sandals down to nothing? Yeah, you’re not alone. If you’re itching to get out of your summer shoes and into those cute fall styles you bought last week, I have good news: You don’t have to wait until September to do it. Check out these style tips that’ll have you rocking your fall footwear ASAP.

1) Pair boots with short shorts.

Shorts don’t always have to go with sandals. A structured vest and oversized bag balance the look of a substantial boot.

2) Lighten up suede.

Just because suede tends to be a fall fabric doesn’t mean that it can’t venture into other seasons. Pair a suede pump with summery hues and varied textures for a look that’s chic and seasonally appropriate.

3) Go boho with booties.

Think boots can only partner with jeans or shorter styles? Think again. A maxi dress looks great with a bootie. If you have trouble with the hemline, try tying the dress in a knot around mid calf.

4) Try a romper with booties.

A simple romper works great from day to night. By accessorizing with oversized, tribal earrings and a raffia clutch, these sandal booties don’t weigh down a summer outfit.

5) Go bright.

A vibrant dress partners well with darker footwear, and a medium brown tote is appropriate any time of year. Tortoise-shell sunglasses are a no-brainer for tying this look all together during the last days of summer.

6) Work autumnal peep-toe booties with longer shorts.

Shorts and heels can be tricky. By opting for an oversized, longer length, this look remains effortless and appropriate.

7) Jazz up Oxfords.

A serious shoe gets a playful kick with neon details. Styled with smart specs and a flirty summer dress, the look gets an all-around A+!

8) Highlight prints.

Don’t think that leopard prints need to stick with blacks and browns … Summery white and pale denim are a refreshing way to style a printed pump, and a relaxed sweater and shredded jean offer a perfect contrast.

Homepage image: A Creative Day