How Your Favorite Street Style Stars Are Wearing Camo This Fall

Though camouflage was once reserved for hunters, military men, or people dressed as hunters or military men, its existence within the sartorial sphere has grown to be varied and dynamic. It’s a favorite among street-style stars—particularly during the fall, when it serves as a more textured alternative to neutrals such as olive green, camel and dark brown.
The only issue? While it’s completely possible to wear camo without looking costumey, figuring out how to do so is a challenge of its own. Camo pants can skew middle-school-boy real quick—which is fine if that’s what you’re going for, but I’d venture a guess that it isn’t.
Thankfully, the fashion archives are full of street-style-approved ways to wear the print—both by rendering it in new fabrics (camo chiffon, anyone?) and by breaking the iconic pattern up with all kinds of bold colors.
Whether you’re looking for a way to play up or down the camo pieces in your wardrobe, you’re sure to find a look that speaks to your aesthetic in the following gallery. Ahead, 17 ways street style stars have worn camo clothes—you know you’re curious.
A version of this story was originally published in November 2017.
It's as if influencer Sonia Lyson is teaching the course How to Pair Your Favorite Graphic Tee with Camo 101.
Perfect for fall's hottest days.
Dress up your go-to camo tee with an oversized trench and baggy corduroys.
Skip subtle. Go all out in a puffy, oversized jacket, instead.
Juxtapose your baggiest camo pants with your crispest white button-down for a look that's sure to turn heads everywhere you go.
This sequin-covered clutch offers a subtler approach to the camouflage trend.
Three words: Camo. Faux. Fur. (OK, five more: Don't mind if we do!)
A quick reminder that head-to-toe camo is definitely not off the table.
The edgiest way to dress down your go-to power suit.
Need evidence that camo on camo can work? Look no further.
The phrase camo dress might sound so wrong. But when executed like this, it looks so, so right.
We told you camo chiffon was a thing.
A leather jacket with camo panels is an easy way to take advantage of the trend without going overboard.
It's 2018—colorful camo is totally on the menu.
The next time someone tries to tell you reversible isn't cool, show them this.
Unleash your inner maximalist and pair your favorite camo piece with your clunkiest boots and your most dramatic corset and your fluffiest fur coat and your brightest red bag.
Nothing complements a bold print like an even bolder leather piece.
