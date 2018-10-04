How Your Favorite Street Style Stars Are Wearing Camo This Fall

Though camouflage was once reserved for hunters, military men, or people dressed as hunters or military men, its existence within the sartorial sphere has grown to be varied and dynamic. It’s a favorite among street-style stars—particularly during the fall, when it serves as a more textured alternative to neutrals such as olive green, camel and dark brown.

The only issue? While it’s completely possible to wear camo without looking costumey, figuring out how to do so is a challenge of its own. Camo pants can skew middle-school-boy real quick—which is fine if that’s what you’re going for, but I’d venture a guess that it isn’t.

Thankfully, the fashion archives are full of street-style-approved ways to wear the print—both by rendering it in new fabrics (camo chiffon, anyone?) and by breaking the iconic pattern up with all kinds of bold colors.

Whether you’re looking for a way to play up or down the camo pieces in your wardrobe, you’re sure to find a look that speaks to your aesthetic in the following gallery. Ahead, 17 ways street style stars have worn camo clothes—you know you’re curious.

A version of this story was originally published in November 2017.