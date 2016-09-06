5 Ways to Wear a Bomber Jacket This Fall

Scroll To See More Images

We’re calling it now: This season’s must-have essential will be the bomber jacket. There’s no other shell-like silhouette that has the toughness of a flight jacket and the athleisure vibe of a varsity jacket, but zips up in the girly-chicness of sheen and satin. In essense, this lightweight outerwear is the kind of staple you can always throw on during that weird, in-between weather—and we’ll show you how.

Scroll on for five stellar outfit ideas on how to incorporate the bomber jacket for fall, and the H&M pieces you need to pull ’em off. Whether you’re hanging out with friends on the weekend or dressing for another day at the office, see how this ace layer can really top off every kind of look.

For the “Back-to-School” Tomboy

Just because you aren’t a student anymore doesn’t mean you can’t get into the spirit of buying a new autumnal wardrobe. This year, stock up on key items like a color-blocked maxi sweater dress, casual white kicks, a cozy beanie, and a roomy backpack for good measure. Top it all off with a black bomber jacket for a cool, effortless look that any co-ed would approve of.

Knit Hat, $9.99, at H&M; Rib-Knit Dress, $34.99, at H&M; Pilot Jacket, $39.99, at H&M; Backpack/Bucket Bag, $24.99, at H&M; Sneakers, $24.99, at H&M.



For a Late-Summer Date Night

The transition from summer to fall is a magical (and short-lived) time when it’s still temperate enough to wear a mini skirt, but just chilly enough to necessitate a jacket layer. If you’re all about those bare legs, opt for a jersey tee tucked into a suede mini, with appropriately toe-covered Chelsea booties. A silk scarf that complements your pink bomber is also a charming accessory to tie around your neck.

Small Scarf, $9.99, at H&M; Jersey Top, $9.99, at H&M; A-Line Skirt, $29.99, at H&M; Pilot Jacket, $39.99, at H&M; Ankle Boots, $34.99, at H&M.

For the Ceiling-Shattering Boss

Make no mistake: Color trends come and go, but black will always be a constant. It’s also no wonder why this dark-as-night hue is favored in professional settings. For a statement outfit that’ll command any meeting, pair a mock turtleneck tank with a pleated midi, along with a heeled boot and a stylish commuter tote. Wear a black bomber thrown over your shoulders for a truly boss look.

Sleeveless Mock-Turtleneck Top, $17.99, at H&M; Pleated Skirt, $49.99, at H&M; Pilot Jacket, $39.99, at H&M; Handbag, $39.99, at H&M; Laced Ankle Boots, $49.99, at H&M.

For a Weekend Adventure with Your Best Buds

The foliage! The apple picking! The pumpkin-flavored treats! Pack up for one last weekend getaway to soak up one of our favorite seasons of the year. Whether you prefer an Airbnb in the Catskills or glamping at a late-summer music festival, an elevated take on the classic T-shirt-and-jeans look is your easiest bet. A pink bomber is an unexpected feminine touch, whereas a baseball cap and platform sneakers keep things sporty.

Cap, $12.99, at H&M; Pilot Jacket, $39.99, at H&M; Top with Lacing, $14.99; at H&M; Jeans, similar styles available at H&M; Platform Sneakers, $29.99, at H&M.

For an Ultra-Glamorous Night Out

Trust us, you can wear a bomber jacket in a fancier setting—just swap in a black bomber for any instance you may reach for a moto jacket, and voila, you’ve brought in a whole new flavor to your fancy evening outfit. A matching lace set in a gorgeous burgundy reads as pure romance, while matchy-matchy jewelry accents and strappy heels further elevate your bomber jacket.

Lace Top, similar styles available at H&M; Tasseled Earrings, $9.99, at H&M; Lace Skirt, $29.99, at H&M; Pilot Jacket, $39.99, at H&M; Block-Heel Sandals, $49.99, at H&M.