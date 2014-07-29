7 Ways to Wear a Slip Dress (Without Looking Like You’re Wearing a Nightgown)

Slip dresses aren’t just for the boudoir anymore. The slinky dress is having a major moment this summer with style-setters wearing it every which way, from layered with a T-shirt over it, to solo with minimal accessories.

Admittedly, wearing something out in public that was originally intended to be slept in can be a little intimidating. With that in mind, here are seven ways to wear a slip dress that won’t leave you feeling like you’ve dressed too provocatively, rather just provocatively enough.

The best part of this fashion trend is that it’ll easily carry you into fall, so wear your slip dress now for those hot days out and about, and in the warmer months layered with sweaters and boyfriend blazers. The possibilities are really endless.

1. With a shirt layered over it.

Slip dresses are meant to be sexy, and that they are. Want to tone the sexy level of your sex dress down? Turn it into a skirt, layering a T-shirt or a sweater over it, so just a peek of the slip dress is visible. Sexy, yes, but totally acceptable to wear during the day.

2. With minimal accessories.

Let’s be real, the streets during the summer are hot, like literally, burning hot. Now is the time to wear your slip dress (preferably one in a summer-y color like yellow or pale pink). Don’t overdo the accessories, and complete the look with nude shoes. This is minimalism at its best.

3. With a shirt tied around your waist.

Give you slip dress a grunge makeover tying either a chambray or flannel shirt around your waist. Finish off the look with a shoulder bag and cool ankle boots, and you’ll be the coolest girl on the street.

4. With an open cardigan.

Take your slip dress to dinner, pairing it with a soft open sweater. Don’t be afraid to play with color, but keep your accessories on the minimal side. Add a sexy pair of mules, and you’re good to go.

5. With a motorcycle jacket.

Motorcyle jackets and slip dresses are a match made in style heaven. Wear the outfit with ankle-strap sandals while it’s still balmy outside, and transition to boots when the weather turns chilly. As far as we’re concerned, this is the quintessential date night outfit.

6. With boyish flats and an oversize blazer.

Temper the dress’ inherent sexiness with menswear staples, like a oversize blazer and no-so-feminine flats.

7. With a wide brim hat and classic pea coat.

Consider this a go-to fall look that’ll take you from day to evening—a slip dress paired with a cool pea coat and a big felt hat. The compliments will begin immediately.