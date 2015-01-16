17 Ways to Wear a Shirt Under Your Dress

In the interest of not needing an entirely new wardrobe every time the season changes, we’re always looking for new, creative ways to winter-proof our summer staples. Right now, a favorite trick among the fashion blogger crowd is to layer a shirt under a dress to instantly update it for January’s cold mornings.

Some are styling cozy turtleneck sweaters under strapless gowns, while others are giving pretty dresses a preppy finish with crisp, button-up blouses. We’ve got those and more ways to wear a top under your dress right here in the gallery.