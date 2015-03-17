StyleCaster
20 Ways to Pull Off a Pant Suit Like Fashion Girl

20 Ways to Pull Off a Pant Suit Like Fashion Girl

Kristen Bousquet
by
20 Ways to Pull Off a Pant Suit Like Fashion Girl
When you think of a women’s pantsuit, you probably envision something having to do with the 1980s (ahem, Melanie Griffith in “Working Girl”), but they’re very much having a moment right now. This time around, however, they’re being worn with some serious sex appeal thanks to slim cuts, cropped pants, cool colors, and—in some cases—nothing underneath.

Want to jump aboard the pantsuit trend? Here, 20 bloggers and street style stars that show your how it’s done in 2015.

 

Photo: Peony Lim

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: An Van

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Not Your Average Style Fix

Photo: The August Diaries

Photo: Queen of Jetlags

Photo: Style Scrapbook

Photo: Rami Hanna

Photo: Gary Pepper Girl

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow

Photo: Coco Rosa

Photo: Framboise Fashion

Photo: Lunesque

Photo: Tuolomee

Photo: The Girl From Panama

Photo: Mon Cherries

