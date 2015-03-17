20 Ways to Pull Off a Pant Suit Like Fashion Girl

When you think of a women’s pantsuit, you probably envision something having to do with the 1980s (ahem, Melanie Griffith in “Working Girl”), but they’re very much having a moment right now. This time around, however, they’re being worn with some serious sex appeal thanks to slim cuts, cropped pants, cool colors, and—in some cases—nothing underneath.
MORE: 50 Cozy Winter Accessories Under $50
Want to jump aboard the pantsuit trend? Here, 20 bloggers and street style stars that show your how it’s done in 2015.