101 Ways to Wear a Leather Jacket This Spring

As the temperature heats up and the layers come off, there’s one winter wardrobe staple that will continue to stick around for many more months: The leather jacket. Whether you’re wearing real or faux, designer of fast-fashion, a good leather (or pleather) jacket is the most versatile piece in any cool girl’s trans-seasonal wardrobe.

Right now the fashion crowd is wearing theirs to warm-up summery frocks for spring, and as a textured point of interest over classic jeans-and-tee combinations.

There’s a reason this classic cover-up refuses to go out of style, no matter what the season–in fact, we’ve got 101 reasons right here. Keep scrolling for an epic roundup of fashion bloggers, editors, and street style stars styling their leather jackets with spring-ready outfits.