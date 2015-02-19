StyleCaster
20 Ways to Pull Off a Lace Skirt During the Day

Kristen Bousquet
by
Lace often gets a reputation for being fancy; something you’d reserve for a night out. While that’s certainly true—nothing’s chicer than a lace cocktail dress—we’re also seeing the dainty fabric make its way into daylight, thanks to bloggers, editors and other fashion insiders who favor lace skirts.

Often paired with slouchy sweaters, classic button-downs or a T-shirt and leather jacket, lace skirts of any length have proven to be a versatile piece that’s works for pretty much any occasion—even the office.

To show you how to style a lace skirt in broad daylight, we’ve here are 20 killer looks.

1 of 20

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Popsugar

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Simple et Chic

Photo: My Stiletto Life

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: Absolutely Berta

Photo: Fashion Cognoscente

Photo: Tiphaine's Diary

Photo: Little Bee Big City

Photo: Ist by Ingrid

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: The Londoner

Photo: British Vogue

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Photo: A Love is Blind

Photo: Tuula Vintage

Photo: The Hunter Collector

Photo: Broke Hell

