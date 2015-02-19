20 Ways to Pull Off a Lace Skirt During the Day

Lace often gets a reputation for being fancy; something you’d reserve for a night out. While that’s certainly true—nothing’s chicer than a lace cocktail dress—we’re also seeing the dainty fabric make its way into daylight, thanks to bloggers, editors and other fashion insiders who favor lace skirts.

Often paired with slouchy sweaters, classic button-downs or a T-shirt and leather jacket, lace skirts of any length have proven to be a versatile piece that’s works for pretty much any occasion—even the office.

To show you how to style a lace skirt in broad daylight, we’ve here are 20 killer looks.