20 Ways to Pull Off a Lace Skirt During the Day

Lace often gets a reputation for being fancy; something you’d reserve for a night out. While that’s certainly true—nothing’s chicer than a lace cocktail dress—we’re also seeing the dainty fabric make its way into daylight, thanks to bloggers, editors and other fashion insiders who favor lace skirts.
MORE: 12 Fringe Skirts That’ll Make You Look Like a Street Style Star
Often paired with slouchy sweaters, classic button-downs or a T-shirt and leather jacket, lace skirts of any length have proven to be a versatile piece that’s works for pretty much any occasion—even the office.
MORE: How to Pull Off An Oversized Sweater and Sleek Skirt
To show you how to style a lace skirt in broad daylight, we’ve here are 20 killer looks.