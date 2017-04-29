6 Ways to Use a Hands-Free Vibrator

Sex toys are made for enjoyment, period. So instead of “couples vibrators,” I call them “hands-free vibrators.” This isn’t to say they’re better than vibes that require handling to operate, just that they don’t require (much) handling. Of course, some hands-free vibes are better than some manually operated ones.

My previous experiences with this style of toy (We-Vibe generations 2 and 4 Plus, Dame’s Eva and a twisty thing called an Ogee, to name the standouts) have been pretty much on the negative side, and truth be told, I’m not a fan of using them in their most touted fashion: wearing them during P-in-V sex. It just doesn’t do it for me!

Through trial and error, I think I’ve found the best hands-free vibe on the market (for my own purposes, that is) and I’ve found some great ways to use it. Out of all the hands-free toys out there, the We-Vibe Sync has actually impressed me with its power, quiet motor and features—I don’t get paid to talk about them. I (along with about agazillion other sex writers) just love their quality. These tips can definitely be used with more vibrator styles than the Sync, but for scientific research and analysis, I’ve included my vibe-du-jour as a baseline. Adjust directions as necessary.

Here’s how I’ve innovated my vibrator usage so far and how I plan to in the future.

1. Make oral O-worthy, even when it’s not your turn

The 69 position is, in my opinion, overrated. Not only does it require utilizing serious skill, focus on airflow is integral (no matter the bits involved, performing oral sex can mean mastering the art of breath control!) and piling on concern for your partner’s comfort, your positioning and whether or not an orgasm will leave you too weak in the knees to, you know, stay on your knees—it’s just too much for me.

What do I prefer? Wearing a hands-free vibrator while going downtown. Hand your heartthrob the remote control (or your phone if you’re using an app like the Sync and a lot of vibes are employing) and focus on nothing more than enjoying absolutely everything you’re doing.

2. Turn your shower into something steamier

Like many young folks, the removable showerhead in my adolescent bathroom became a best friend of sorts. These days, I’ve upgraded. I thought that wearing the Sync in the shower might be boring, so-so at best, but I was surprised that halfway through soaping up my hair, I completely lost interest in getting clean. Yep, standing in the shower with a half-lathered head of hair and streaky mascara cheeks, I totally got off without any effort exerted. Way to go, waterproofing technology! Though a shower is my own standard, the Sync can also be worn in a bath — even hot tubs! It’s not the only toy that can do this, but make sure to check out your own toy’s specifications before submerging it.

3. Going to the movies? Bring the buzz

Whether you’re with someone or enjoying some solo self-care time, wearing something extra saucy is an easy way to amp up the heat any day of the week. Keep the remote in your pocket and get in some extra thrills while you catch up on the latest award winning films at the multiplex. This would also be a great time to break out an audio-sensitive toy like the OhMiBod Club Vibe 2.Oh, which responds to different levels of sound with a matching vibration level.

4. Put some rumble in your road trip

A trip to places near and far is always fun with a great playlist, snacks and good company, but even the best road trip can get a little tiresome. Between point A and B, something sexy can really liven up the ride. Since it would be wildly irresponsible to recommend anyone ever use a vibrator while driving, I’m going to solely recommend that this tip be used in the passenger and backseat only. Rest stops, however, offer a whole different set of opportunities!

5. Take a long-distance lover

One of the coolest things about the era of teledildonics (yup, that’s a real thing) is that it’s making it easier than ever to have long-distance orgasms. So even if the person you love, like or lust for isn’t nearby, they can still help you get off online — and it’s better than the cybersex of yore.

The We-Connect app lets partners share the controls of their vibe while on text, audio or video chat. The hot person who liked your comment on a friend’s social media page but they live just a few too many hundreds of miles away? No reason you can’t still have a sensational hookup over smartphone. Welcome to the future of sex.

6. Use it how it feels good

Something sex educators get asked all the time is, “How do I use this?” And the only truly universal answer is, “Use it how it feels good!”

Just because something is designed to be used a certain way doesn’t mean it’s the only way to use it. If you don’t like wearing a vibrator internally, try holding it against your favorite spots. Try wearing it in your hand and using it for manual sex on yourself or a partner.

Try wearing it while you just make out with your favorite date mate. Dry humping can be significantly improved with the help of a vibrator. Some nipples love vibration. Get experimental! Do what feels good.

The only restrictions you should keep in mind are: never use silicone lube with a silicone toy; never put anything without a flared base in your butt; and never go from the booty to another hole without cleaning up thoroughly first.