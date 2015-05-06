StyleCaster
16 Ways to Upgrade Your Gym Bag on the Cheap

Between gym memberships, personal trainers, and boutique classes,  the things we to get—and stay—in shape can be obscenely expensive. Even if you’re someone who likes to shell out $150 for those brand-name workout leggings (no judgement!), you probably can still admit that doing so all the time just isn’t realistic.

The good news is that plenty of affordable stores and labels are now kicking ass with activewear, making it no big deal to overhaul your gym bag with new goodies once in a while. Here, we rounded 16 pieces—from performance pants and sports bras to accessories—that’ll do just that, with nothing over $75.

Undiz New Runawiz Gym Bra, $27; at ASOS

New Balance 574 90s Outdoor Collection Running Sneaker, $75; at Urban Outfiters

Heathered Mesh-Paneled Leggings, $22.90; at Forever 21

 

Running Top, $29.95; at H&M

Oribe Côte d'Azur Hair Refresher, $24; at Oribe

NIKE Pro Fierce Dri-FIT stretch-jersey sports bra, $35; at Net-a-Porter

American Apparel Nylon Gym Bag; $24

Herban Essentials Eucalyptus Towelettes, $18; at Urban Outfitters

ADIDAS STELLASPORT Woven Shorts, $50; at Stylerunner

Mesh Insert Active Tee, $19; at Joe Fresh

Stretch Yoga Pants, $22.99; at Soffe

Clean Bottle X Without Walls The Runner Bottle Holder, $24

Colorblock Performance Legging, $19.99; at Charlotte Russe

NIP+FAB Post Workout Fix, $18; at ASOS

Mesh Paneled Tank, $12.90; at Forever 21

Mesh Insert Active Short, $19; at Joe Fresh 

