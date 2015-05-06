16 Ways to Upgrade Your Gym Bag on the Cheap

Between gym memberships, personal trainers, and boutique classes, the things we to get—and stay—in shape can be obscenely expensive. Even if you’re someone who likes to shell out $150 for those brand-name workout leggings (no judgement!), you probably can still admit that doing so all the time just isn’t realistic.

The good news is that plenty of affordable stores and labels are now kicking ass with activewear, making it no big deal to overhaul your gym bag with new goodies once in a while. Here, we rounded 16 pieces—from performance pants and sports bras to accessories—that’ll do just that, with nothing over $75.