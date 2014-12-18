21 Cool Ways to Tie a Scarf This Season

Scroll To See More Images

Attention, fashion girls: This is your ultimate style how-to guide about winter’s most versatile piece. We’re talking about the scarf, fashion’s equivalent to a transformer doll. It’s able to do more than perhaps anything in your wardrobe right now, and we bet you’re not taking full advantage of it. Yes, there are many, many ways to tie a scarf.

The humble item can switch between a neck warmer, beanie, cape, and makeshift rain jacket when the weather channel gets it wrong (again), but best of all it’s an accessory with the power to instantly give any old outfit a fresh new look. If you’re wondering just how to use your scarf to its full potential, keep scrolling for 21 tips you need to style a scarf this winter.

1. Drap a chunky, knitted scarf across your collarbones and let it hang down your shoulders.

2. Hang a chic (faux) fur stole outside your winter coat–the added texture makes timeless coats feel fresh.

3. Loosely tie a silk, printed scarf over a plain cotton t-shirt.

4. Wrap a large, quilted scarf loosely around your neck twice, and then add an open jacket over the top.

5. Drape a long, cashmere or wool scarf on the outside of classic coat.

6. Pull on a printed silk scarf like a hood.

7. Wear all white and let a heavy and textured scarf be the focal point of your winter look.

8. Layer a bright furry stole around your neck.

9. A thick, open-weave scarf looks great wrapped once or two around the neckline.

10. Wrap a long, tasseled scarf around your neck once and let the fringe hem hang evenly at your waistline.

11. Instead of classic grey, black, or plaid scarves, pick something unusual and know it has the power to add cool factor to just about any outfit.

12. A long, silk scarf always looks elegant wrapped high up the neck and then knotted–particularly if the print is this pretty.

13. If you’re more worried about fashion than function, a silk wrap will always look amazing layered over a dress.

14. A cheap, bright accessory that’s more blanket than scarf will let you invest heavily in basic, timeless jackets and coats. Wrap it loosely over your shoulders and let any left over fabric hang to one side for a cool, asymmetric look.

15. Let a colorful, furry stole hang over one shoulder if you’re all about accessorizing, and less about keeping warm.

16. On breezy winter days, circle your knitted scarf multiple times around your neck until it reaches your chin, and then pull on a winter coat over the top to hide any leftover fabric.

17. Sometimes a bright or patterned winter outfit only needs a black scarf to help ground the look.

18. A short, silk scarf looks cute knotted around your neck–especially when worn with a v-neck top, as the added skin helps breakup the mismatched prints.





19. When working toward a head-to-toe tonal look, throw on a matching scarf to really finish it off.

20. A printed, blanket-style scarf worn draped over one shoulder looks sleek against your classic coats.





21. Try belting your scarf at the waist.