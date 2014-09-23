25 Ways to Pull Off an Oversized Sweater This Fall

Nothing says fall like shimmying into a variety of cozy pieces, and there’s nothing cozier—or cooler—than an oversized sweater. One of the season’s absolute biggest trends, lots of top designers like Public School, Michael Kors, Stella McCartney, and The Row showcased large slouchy knits on Fall 2014 runways—think fisherman styles, basic cables, and crewnecks—often paired with slouchy pants and skirts in varied lengths, creating a modern cool-girl uniform we foresee catching on in spades.



In case you’re unsure about how to pull off an oversized sweater this fall so you look chic not sloppy, we’ve gathered 25 street style examples that show you how to do it.