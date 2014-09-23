StyleCaster
Share

25 Ways to Pull Off an Oversized Sweater This Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Ways to Pull Off an Oversized Sweater This Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
118 Shares
25 Ways to Pull Off an Oversized Sweater This Fall
25 Start slideshow

Nothing says fall like shimmying into a variety of cozy pieces, and there’s nothing cozier—or cooler—than an oversized sweater. One of the season’s absolute biggest trends, lots of top designers like Public School, Michael Kors, Stella McCartney, and The Row showcased large slouchy knits on Fall 2014 runways—think fisherman styles, basic cables, and crewnecks—often paired with slouchy pants and skirts in varied lengths, creating a modern cool-girl uniform we foresee catching on in spades.

MORE: 25 On-Trend Oversized Sweaters to Shop This Fall

In case you’re unsure about how to pull off an oversized sweater this fall so you look chic not sloppy, we’ve gathered 25 street style examples that show you how to do it.

MORE: 50 Ways To Dress Like a Fashion Editor on a Student’s Budget

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Photo: Portable Package

Photo: Mija

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Pinterest/Caitlin Devcich

Photo: Ellen Claesson

Photo: Daria Daria

Photo: Maja Wyh

Photo: Alex Closet

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Eat Sleep Wear

Photo: The Ivory Lane

Photo: Atlantic Pacfic

Photo: Mija

Photo: Jaclyn Hill

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Just a Broken Promise

Photo: Tendinte Moda

Photo: Petite Side of Style

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Coggles

Photo: Tlnique

Photo: Babes in Velvet

Photo: Petite Hues

Photo: Lou Hay Hay

Photo: Shirley's Wardrobe

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Bold Prints Took Over Nails on Instagram This Week

Bold Prints Took Over Nails on Instagram This Week
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share