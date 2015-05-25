20 Ways to Style a Pair of Lace Shorts

Lace often gets a reputation for being fancy; something you’d reserve for a night out. While that’s certainly true—nothing’s chicer than a lace cocktail dress—we’re also seeing the dainty fabric make its way into daylight, thanks to bloggers, editors and other fashion insiders who favor lace shorts.

Often paired with slouchy knits, tucked-in button-downs or a tees and tanks, lace shorts of any length have proven to be a versatile piece that’s works for pretty much any warm-weather occasion.

To show you how to style a lace shorts, we’ve highlighted 20 killer looks.