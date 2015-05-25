StyleCaster
20 Ways to Style a Pair of Lace Shorts

Kristen Bousquet
by
Lace often gets a reputation for being fancy; something you’d reserve for a night out. While that’s certainly true—nothing’s chicer than a lace cocktail dress—we’re also seeing the dainty fabric make its way into daylight, thanks to bloggers, editors and other fashion insiders who favor lace shorts.

Often paired with slouchy knits, tucked-in button-downs or a tees and tanks, lace shorts of any length have proven to be a versatile piece that’s works for pretty much any warm-weather occasion.

MORE: How To Look Thinner in Pictures: 12 Tips That Work

To show you how to style a lace shorts, we’ve highlighted 20 killer looks.

 

1 of 20

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Gal Meets Glam 

Photo: City Tonic

Photo: Aneta Aneta

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Chloe Ting

Photo: Death by Platforms

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Fashion Fillers

Photo: Shelly Stuckman

Photo: Makeup a la Moda

Photo: Ist by Ingrid

Photo: Wicked Ying

Photo: It's Not Her, It's Me

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Hapa Time

Photo: Trendy in the Moon

Photo: Ohh Couture

Photo: Style and Glaze

