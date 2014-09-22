25 Ways to Style an Essential Leather Jacket

While hot coffee, big scarves and turning leaves are things we often think of when fall starts to sneak in, we also start to think about seasonal essentials, such as the classic leather moto jacket.

Whether you choose to style your leather jacket with ripped jeans, an oversized sweater and a flannel wrapped around your waist in total model off-duty manner or something slightly more girls like cute patterned tights, an autumn dress and flats, there’s a way to cater to anyone’s style with a classic leather jacket.

We’ve gathered some seriously stylish fall looks featuring one of fall’s essentials: the leather jacket. Click through the slideshow to check them out.