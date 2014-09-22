StyleCaster
25 Ways to Style an Essential Leather Jacket

Kristen Bousquet
by
While hot coffee, big scarves and turning leaves are things we often think of when fall starts to sneak in, we also start to think about seasonal essentials, such as the classic leather moto jacket.

Whether you choose to style your leather jacket with ripped jeans, an oversized sweater and a flannel wrapped around your waist in total model off-duty manner or something slightly more girls like cute patterned tights, an autumn dress and flats, there’s a way to cater to anyone’s style with a classic leather jacket.

We’ve gathered some seriously stylish fall looks featuring one of fall’s essentials: the leather jacket. Click through the slideshow to check them out.

1 of 25

Photo: A Fashion Nation

Photo: My Silk Fairytale

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Alex Closet

Photo: A Fashion Nation

Photo: Flirting with Fashion

Photo: L'Amore de Juliette

Photo: Lina Bugz

Photo: The Girl With a Ponytail

Photo: Chloe's Addiction

Photo: APB

Photo: Trendique

Photo: Vogue Haus

Photo: Picasa

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Linda Ryden

Photo: The Little Magpie

Photo: Tie Bow-Tie

Photo: Le Happy

Photo: My Neon Rock

Photo: Ice Cream Phoenix

Photo: Tuolomee

Photo: Fashion Mugging

Photo: Feral Creature

Photo: The Little Magpie

