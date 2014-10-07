25 Chic Ways to Style a Cape This Fall

Since it’s finally fall, it’s time to release your inner Blair Waldorf and toss on a cape on top of your outfit. While, yes, these sleeveless outerwear staples might call to mind medieval times, they’ve made their way back—and we couldn’t be more excited.

Valentino, Michael Kors, and Saint Laurent sent models clad in capes down their fall 2014 runways and we can’t want to spend the entire fall rocking the same. Whether you’re tossing one over your shoulders paired with a cute fall dress and tights or with a pair of combat boots and ripped jeans, there’s a way to style a cape with just about any fall outfit.

To that end, we’ve gathered the 25 most chic ways to style a cape for the fall.