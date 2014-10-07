StyleCaster
25 Chic Ways to Style a Cape This Fall

StyleCaster

Kristen Bousquet
by
Since it’s finally fall, it’s time to release your inner Blair Waldorf and toss on a cape on top of your outfit. While, yes, these sleeveless outerwear staples might call to mind medieval times, they’ve made their way back—and we couldn’t be more excited.

Valentino, Michael Kors, and Saint Laurent sent models clad in capes down their fall 2014 runways and we can’t want to spend the entire fall rocking the same. Whether you’re tossing one over your shoulders paired with a cute fall dress and tights or with a pair of combat boots and ripped jeans, there’s a way to style a cape with just about any fall outfit.

To that end, we’ve gathered the 25 most chic ways to style a cape for the fall.

Photo: My Blonde Gal

Photo: Lack of Color

Photo: Jille Pille

Photo: Jag Lever

Photo: Manuella

Photo: Lack of Color

Photo: Fashion Ardenter

Photo: Look At Me BR

Photo: The New Cat in Town

Photo: Hannah Louise F

Photo: Sleek Chic

Photo: Style Gamblers

Photo: Chloe's Addiction

Photo: Olivia Emily

Photo: APB

Photo: Shine by Three

Photo: Taylor Gymer

Photo: It's Not Her, It's Me

Photo: Passion 4 Fashion

Photo: Pale Division

Photo: Stone Fox Style

Photo: Look at Me BR

Photo: Skinny Buddah

Photo: Julia In Disguise

Photo: Paula Deiros

