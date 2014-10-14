25 Ways to Style a Plain Black Blazer

No matter what your age or vocation, chances are there’s a black blazer somewhere in your closet. You may just wear it for interviews, or you may wear it every day with jeans, but there are ways to take your trusty blazer in new, chic directions.

Whether you pair it with patterned accessories, or with a crop top and high-waisted jeans there’s a way to take a black blazer from boring day job to a chic night on the town in the blink of an eye.

We’ve gathered 25 chic outfits that feature a plain black blazer just to show you how easy it is to make this classic piece look super creative.