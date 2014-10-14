StyleCaster
Share

25 Ways to Style a Plain Black Blazer

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Ways to Style a Plain Black Blazer

Kristen Bousquet
by
52 Shares
25 Ways to Style a Plain Black Blazer
26 Start slideshow

No matter what your age or vocation, chances are there’s a black blazer somewhere in your closet. You may just wear it for interviews, or you may wear it every day with jeans, but there are ways to take your trusty blazer in new, chic directions.

MORE: 25 All-Black Fall Outfits That are Anything But Basic

Whether you pair it with patterned accessories, or with a crop top and high-waisted jeans there’s a way to take a black blazer from boring day job to a chic night on the town in the blink of an eye.

MORE: How to Make More Money if You Already Have a Job

We’ve gathered 25 chic outfits that feature a plain black blazer just to show you how easy it is to make this classic piece look super creative.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26

Photo: They All Hate Us

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Raspberry Rouge

Photo: Adenorah

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Mode Rosa

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: Lisa Olsson

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: Alana Ruas

Photo: Le Happy

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: The Cab Look

Photo: Lost in Day Dreams

Photo: The Rubber Doll

Photo: Elodie in Paris

Photo: Celebrities and Fashion

Photo: Cashmere in Style

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Tuesday's #NailCall: October Inspiration

Tuesday's #NailCall: October Inspiration
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share