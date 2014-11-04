StyleCaster
Share

25 Perfect Ways to Style a Navy Blue Coat

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Perfect Ways to Style a Navy Blue Coat

Kristen Bousquet
by
25 Perfect Ways to Style a Navy Blue Coat
25 Start slideshow

We all that got-go winter coat we can’t wait to start wearing, and for so many of us, it’s a classic navy blue coat that makes you feel impossibly chic every time you put it on.

MORE: Collarless Coats are Trending—20 to Shop Now

If you don’t own one, we suggest you invest in a navy coat, stat—and guarantee you’ll be pairing it with everything you own, from work clothes, to jeans, to a mini dress and tights. Look for versions that are timeless—after all, it’s going to be the centerpiece of your outfit—and don’t be afraid to get creative with an old one you have in your closet by swapping out the buttons, or having your tailor change the lining.

MORE: 45 Outfits That’ll Make You Want a Grey Winter Coat

We’ve rounded up 25 of the most genius ways to style that plain navy blue coat in your closet! Click through the slideshow to see them now!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Sanna Tranlov

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Cruel Kid

Photo: Kayture

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Alex's Closet

Photo: Gary Pepper Girl

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Le Happy

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Glamour UK

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: We Wore What

Phoot: Lucitisima

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Source: ImaxTree

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: The Classy Cubicle

Photo: People and Styles

Photo: The Satorialist

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 2014 Fall Hair Color Trends You Must Try

The 2014 Fall Hair Color Trends You Must Try
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share