11 Ways to Make Sequin Pants Look (Very) Cool

Between glitzy grandmas, pageant queens, Vegas bachelorette parties, New Year’s Eve clichés, and the 1980s, sequins often get a lousy reputation. Sure, they’re shiny and jazzy, but they don’t have to be tacky—or hackneyed. In fact, sequins can look extremely chic when styled in a modern way. The secret? Subverting expectations. Our favorite trick, as far as holiday dressing goes, is to replace that predictable sequin minidress with a pair of sequin pants, and keep your top casual—think a worn gray crew-neck sweatshirt or T-shirt, an oversized denim shirt, a fisherman sweater, or a black turtleneck.

Not only will you look like the most effortless girl in the room, but you’ll also stand out in the sea of ho-hum cocktail dresses.

Check out the 11 outfits below—all featuring sequin pants—for some serious holiday fashion inspo that’s equal parts festive and laid-back.

