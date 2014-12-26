StyleCaster
Share

11 Ways to Make Sequin Pants Look (Very) Cool

What's hot
StyleCaster

11 Ways to Make Sequin Pants Look (Very) Cool

by

Scroll To See More Images

sequin pants styling new year's eve

Between glitzy grandmas, pageant queens, Vegas bachelorette parties, New Year’s Eve clichés, and the 1980s, sequins often get a lousy reputation. Sure, they’re shiny and jazzy, but they don’t have to be tacky—or hackneyed. In fact, sequins can look extremely chic when styled in a modern way. The secret? Subverting expectations. Our favorite trick, as far as holiday dressing goes, is to replace that predictable sequin minidress with a pair of sequin pants, and keep your top casual—think a worn gray crew-neck sweatshirt or T-shirt, an oversized denim shirt, a fisherman sweater, or a black turtleneck.

MORE: 20 Ways to Fake a Hot Body

Not only will you look like the most effortless girl in the room, but you’ll also stand out in the sea of ho-hum cocktail dresses.

Check out the 11 outfits below—all featuring sequin pants—for some serious holiday fashion inspo that’s equal parts festive and laid-back.

black-sequin-pants--large-msg-133531503656Photo: The Front Row View

jess 11 Ways to Make Sequin Pants Look (Very) CoolPhoto: Candice Lake

sequin pants street style Photo: Sequins and Things

isabel marant hm paillettes 3 zpscd195cc6 11 Ways to Make Sequin Pants Look (Very) CoolPhoto: Mi Armario en Ruinas 

SPARK 4Photo: Atlantic-Pacific

eat sleep wearPhoto: Eat Sleep Wear 

bef7adc1b397819c5cd1a74500be5db1 11 Ways to Make Sequin Pants Look (Very) Cool

Photo: Saks POV

ef98be457b9b12e20c20d544578fa407 11 Ways to Make Sequin Pants Look (Very) Cool

Photo: Song of Style 

s24 11 Ways to Make Sequin Pants Look (Very) CoolPhoto: Man Repeller

IMG_104611Photo: Intermix 

Fisherman-Sweater-Sequin-Pants-Plaid-Flats-600x899Photos: Bows and Sequins

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share