13 Ways to Insult Someone Using Your Clothes

Angry, cynical, and disillusioned with the world? Say it with fashion!

In all seriousness, you might have noticed a crop of insulting phrases suddenly being splashed across everything from slip-on sneakers and sporty tops, to beaded purses and high heels. So, the next time you’re feeling less than pleased with the universe—or anyone in it—why not mouth off using your clothes?

And while this trend is definitely all in good fun, we suggest saving it for the weekend, or for Instagram. No matter how cool your boss, odds are he won’t appreciate being told to STFU—even if it’s written in pretty beads.

Feather Hearts ‘In Memory of When I Cared’ Tank Top

1991 Inc. “I am Surrounded by Idiots” Sweatshirt

Moyna Hashtag F#ck You Pouch

Lab Taipei “Fuck Off” Sneakers

Cush ‘Bye Felicia’ Beanie

Jeffrey Campbell ‘Fuck Off’ Heels

Batoko ‘It’s Not You’ Tee

‘I Don’t Really Like You’ iPhone Case

Kill Brand All-Over Sweatshirt

Ridiculouslyhappysmiles ‘Go Away’ Tote Bag

IDGAF Socks



Middle Finger Mid-Rise Socks



Undercover Middle Finger Sneakers