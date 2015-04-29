StyleCaster
20 Ways to Decorate With Flowers For Spring

20 Ways to Decorate With Flowers For Spring

Kristen Bousquet
20 Ways to Decorate With Flowers For Spring
When the warm weather creeps in, we instantly start to change the things around us like our clothing choices, our exercising habits and even our decor. When you’re looking to give your home a touch of spring, the perfect way to do so is with flowers.

For just about $10, you can hit up the bodega on the corner, grab some flowers and change the whole look and feel of your home. Opt for bright, pastel flowers for spring and even something a little brighter for summer.

To see how you can add the perfect touch of spring to any room in your home just with flowers, click through the slideshow now!

Photo: Cuckoo 4 Design

Photo: Avenue Lifestyle

Photo: Avenue Lifestyle

Photo: Jennifer Kathyrn

Photo: That Nordic Feeling

Photo: Flora Inspiro

Photo: That Nordic Feeling

Photo: Decorate With Flowers

Photo: Wohn Idee

Photo: Avenue Lifestyle

Photo: Helen Cathcart

Photo: Avenue Lifestyle

Photo: Flora Inspiro

Photo: Avenue Lifestyle

Photo: Emily Gilbert

Photo: Herz Alleriebst

Photo: SoBinique

Photo: Nina Invorm

Photo: Drury Design

Photo: One Small Room

