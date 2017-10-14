20 Savory Ways to Cook Fall Produce Right Now

Fall is essentially the best season of the year, specifically because of the amazing food that we’re #blessed with during this time. All the autumn produce (we’re talkin’ sweet potatoes, corn, apples, brussels sprouts, among others) makes any meal more colorful, tasty, and straight-up good for the soul (oh, and your health).

From savory-sweet cinnamon potatoes to the best crock pot beef stew you’ve ever had, warm and cozy meals are just a few ingredients away. Ready to meet your favorite new ways to cook fall produce? Click through the recipe slideshow ahead.