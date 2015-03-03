12 Fun Ways to Accessorize Your Bag Like a Street Style Star

Apparently, accessorizing yourself with jewelry, a pair of killer shoes, and a great bag isn’t enough these days, given the fact that so many fashion insiders have taken to accessorizing their accessories. Namely: Tricking out their bags with quirky add-ons.

The trend started at Fendi last year when Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld sent bags down the runway accessorized with fun fur keychains. Anya Hindmarch took a similar approach on her spring runway, showing an array of fun leather stickers quite literally stuck to bags. Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for street style stars like Nasiba Adilova to Anna Dello Russo to embrace the look.

What’s so refreshing about this trend? It’s a great way to breathe life into that boring old handbag stuffed in the back of your closet: A kitschy key chain, or a silk scarf tied around the handle of a bag can completely transform it in a matter of seconds.

Click through the gallery above for 12 pieces that’ll perfectly accessorize any bag. And remember: More really is more as far as this trend’s concerned.