12 Fun Ways to Accessorize Your Bag Like a Street Style Star

Leah Bourne
Apparently, accessorizing yourself with jewelry, a pair of killer shoes, and a great bag isn’t enough these days, given the fact that so many fashion insiders have taken to accessorizing their accessories. Namely: Tricking out their bags with quirky add-ons.

The trend started at Fendi last year when Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld sent bags down the runway accessorized with fun fur keychains. Anya Hindmarch took a similar approach on her spring runway, showing an array of fun leather stickers quite literally stuck to bags. Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for street style stars like Nasiba Adilova to Anna Dello Russo to embrace the look.

What’s so refreshing about this trend? It’s a great way to breathe life into that boring old handbag stuffed in the back of your closet: A kitschy key chain, or a silk scarf tied around the handle of a bag can completely transform it in a matter of seconds.

Click through the gallery above for 12 pieces that’ll perfectly accessorize any bag. And remember: More really is more as far as this trend’s concerned.

Don't accept your boring every day bag as it is, and take a cue from street style stars like Nasiba Adilova and Anna Dello Russo and decorate your handbag with everything from leather stickers, to scarves, to fun hangtags. The key here is just have fun (and more really is more). Here, 12 of our favorite handbag add-ons, so get accessorizing!

Anya Hindmarch Mickey Victory leather sticker ($72; available at Anya Hindmarch).

Sophie Hulme mink and brass keychain ($215; available at Sophie Hulme).

Lulu Frost Victoria Plaza keychain ($132; available at Shopbop).

Reed Krakoff hangtag ($50; available at Reed Krakoff).

Hermès silk twill scarf ($180; available at Hermès).

Stella McCartney blue Superstellaheroes key ring ($165; available at Stella McCartney).

Shrimps Lenny faux fur and leather keychain ($105; available at Net-a-Porter).

House of Holland beaded keychain ($70; available at Net-a-Porter).

Coach X Baseman Buddy Boy leather bag charm ($115; available at Coach).

Lulu Guinness lipstick perspex key holder ($74; available Luisa Via Roma).

Fendi multiple fur bag charm ($850; available at Luisa Via Roma).

Mackage tassel hot pink leather charm/key chain ($49; available at Mackage).

