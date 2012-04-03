How Many Skirts Does Marc Jacobs Own? Let Us Count The Ways

There are few men as genetically amazing as Marc Jacobs. I say that with complete confidence knowing not just anybody can pull off skirts, kilts AND dresses all the while tempting me to forget he bats for the other team and looks better carrying a Birkin than I do. Sure, sure, he’s got a slight South Park fixation that borders on obsessive, but I’m willing to overlook it considering he’s just so damn cool. I continually wear his clothes, spritz on his perfume and fantasize about the day when we, along with our bestie Rachel Zoe, hit St. Barts together with a village of small children carting our fifty million pieces of LV luggage happily in tow. (Shut up — it could happen.)

But until that day comes, I can only sit back and marvel at the man, myth and the flirty flash of knee he tends to share. You like skirts, baby? Fine –I can totally get behind that (and yes, the pink dress too). In fact, I’m willing to take it a step further and say you and Ewan McGregor are the only two men on the planet that make knee-length pleats look like sexy time on a stick.

Need further proof? Hit the slideshow above and then fill me on your ultimate Marc Jacobs fantasy below. (And no, that doesn’t include anything your mom would be ashamed to read…but if she’s anything like my mom, that’s not a whole lot.)