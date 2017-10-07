StyleCaster
12 Hilarious Disguises Celebrities Have Used to Hide From the Paparazzi

by
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Having to deal with the paparazzi looks somewhat like a nightmare. There are people constantly bombarding you, asking you for photos, and, most annoyingly, everyone is expecting you to look good. Given that celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Bella Hadid can’t even go to the grocery store in peace, it makes sense that some stars have resorted to over-the-top disguises to just make it through the day.

When it comes to outfits, props and hairstyle changes, celebrities have taken it to a whole new level. And though some celebrities (ahem, Taylor Swift) are able to fly under the radar with their costumes, other stars’ camouflage choices start to seem more like big, red blinking arrows. Ahead, dive into some of the most outrageous, outlandish, and definitely unrecognizable cover-ups your favorite celebrities have worn.

1 of 12
Ke$ha in a tiger mask hiding from the paparazzi August 2012
Ke$ha

Wearing a tiger mask while exiting a cab in New York City in August, 2012.

Photo: WENN
Leonardo DiCaprio

The actor tours Venice, Italy with a mask and sunglasses in June, 2013.

Corey Feldman undercover as a reporter at movie premier to avoid paparazzi February 2014
Corey Feldman

The actor went undercover and interviewed people went undercover at the premiere of the film "The Ganzfeld Haunting" in September, 2014.

Photo: WENN
Katy Perry covered in a blanket to hide from paparazzi LAX June 2012
Katy Perry

The singer hides under a beach towel at LAX Airport in Los Angeles in June 2012.

Photo: WENN
Shia Labeouf

Walking around Los Angeles with an inconspicuous bag in January, 2009.

Justin Bieber

Walking around Amsterdam dressed as a drunk uncle in October, 2016.

Dustin Hoffman shopping with bag over head to avoid paparazzi in Paris October 2006
Dustin Hoffman

Shopping in Paris with a shopping bag over his head in October, 2006.

Photo: Getty Images
Jessie J with tiger mask over her face hiding from paparazzi in LA February 2012
Jessie J

Shopping in Los Angeles with a tiger mask on in February, 2012.

Photo: WENN
Cara Delevingne in pepperoni onesie avoiding paparazzi in London August 2014
Cara Delevingne

Leaving her birthday party in London wearing a zipped-up pepperoni onesie in August, 2014.

Photo: Wenn
Hugh Jackman with new facial hair hiding from paparazzi in NYC June 2014
Hugh Jackman

Leaving his hotel in New York City sporting new facial hair and sunglasses in June, 2014.

Photo: WENN
Mark Ruffalo

Visiting Comic Con with his son in New York City in October, 2015.

Photo: markruffalo
Pharrell Williams covers face with pixelated spongebob in England to hid from paparazzi August 2008
Pharrell Williams

On his way to a performance in England in August 2008 wearing a pixelated SpongeBob mask.

Photo: WENN

