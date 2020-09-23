Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Means 80% Off Furniture For Two Days Only

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re someone who gets the urge to redecorate every two months or so, I feel you. And while my budget doesn’t quite allow me to completely re-do my apartment as often as I’d like, the Wayfair Way Day sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade a few rooms. With furniture up to 80 percent off (!) and free shipping right now, it’s the ideal time to snag a few pieces that can instantly change up your scenery. It doesn’t take much to give your home a brand new look—but you only have two days to shop your heart out, so get to it!

For most people, furniture is an investment. You might only buy a couple couches in your lifetime, or keep the same bed frame and headboard for your entire adult life. Often, we spend way more on furniture pieces than we actually need to—and then feel compelled to keep it, even when our style changes or we move to a new place. But what if it didn’t have to be like that? Thanks to deals like the Wayfair Way Day sale, consider the game changed.

When you can score incredible deals on furniture—and nice furniture, at that—you’re more likely to purchase pieces that suit your current style. You don’t have to think 10 years into the future and try to figure out what your life might be like then. You can live (and shop) in the present—and then feel OK if you decide to switch up your furniture after a few years. Which, for people like me who constantly want to redecorate, is a major win.

The only caveat? You need to act fast. Wayfair’s Way Day sale only lasts for two days (from September 23 through September 25), so there’s no time to waste. With gorgeous couches, luxe shelving and the perfect desk chairs at up to 80% off on the line, this is a big deal! Thanks to the incredible prices, though, you won’t need to deliberate for long. If you see something you love, go ahead and snag it—before someone else does.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Sieber Upholstered Panel Headboard

Never underestimate the power of a good headboard. It can make or break a bedroom, and this Upholstered Panel Headboard is a gorgeous steal at under $110.

2. Briley Velvet 85″ Recessed Arm Sofa

If you’ve been sleeping on Kelly Clarkson’s home collection, let this be your wakeup call. You can score pieces like this Velvet Recessed Arm Sofa, approved by Clarkson herself.

3. Three Drawer Dresser

A dresser should be both functional (to hold all your clothes, obviously) and beautiful—and this Foundstone Three Drawer Dresser definitely fits the bill.

4. Damon Etagere Bookcase

I’m always on the hunt for more shelving to hold my books and other knick knacks, and this Damon Etagere Bookcase is a swoon-worthy option. It’d be a gorgeous addition to any home.

5. Flanigan Channel Tufted Task Chair

Give your home office a major upgrade with this Channel Tufted Task Chair from Mercer41. The dark emerald velvety fabric and gold accents make this a must-have for any WFH set-up.

6. Archtech Desk

For those who have been working from their kitchen table the past several months, do yourself a favor and upgrade to this Archtech Desk from Studio Designs HOME. It’s sleek, simple and gives you a dedicated space to work.

7. Giacchetto Swivel Armchair

This Giacchetto Swivel Armchair works great as an addition to your home office, kitchen table set-up or even as extra seating in an apartment living room. Wherever you use it, this chair is sure to look so cute.

8. Darren 68″ Tuxedo Arm Sofa

A chic sofa for under $400 (and that was originally $1750)? This is a deal you cannot pass up. Add this Tuxedo Arm Sofa to your cart before it’s gone for good.