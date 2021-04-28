Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Includes Anthro Mirror Dupes & TikTok Faves For Less

Scroll To See More Images

Been waiting on a good sale to use as an excuse to redecorate your apartment? Well, it’s finally here: Wayfair’s Way Day sale has officially arrived! Boasting Black Friday-worthy discounts, Way Day only lasts until tomorrow, April 29, and the home e-tailer is offering up to 80 percent (!!!) off everything from furniture to kitchen appliances, so get your wallet ready. I really only buy furniture during big sales, so I always have Way Day on my Google Cal. Anyone else?

The site-wide sale is also conveniently happening during spring cleaning szn, so it’s the perfect time to switch up your space before your #shotgirlsummer starts And since the sale is going on as we speak and won’t last long, I’ve made finding the top must-buy pieces a breeze.

I cut through the literal thousands of discounts available and mined Wayfair’s sale to pull out amazing deals on items that you’ll actually want. If you’re a sucker for home decor Pinterest or interior design TikTok, you’ll definitely see some fan-favorite products below—but at a discount! This way, you won’t have to break into your piggy bank to get an awe-inspiring home. And then you can brag about it on TikTok later, of course.

From Le Creuset cookware to dupes for that famous Anthropologie mirror, I’ve got you covered. You can upgrade your kitchen appliances, splurge on that leather sofa you’ve been dreaming of and lean hard into maximalism, all thanks to this incredible two-day sale. You’d better hurry, though, because these deals are going fast.

Check out 14 must-haves from the Way Day sale below.

This Anthro Mirror Look-Alike

Have you been coveting Anthro’s Gleaming Primrose Mirror? Well, same. Wayfair doesn’t have any exact replica, but this cute option is pretty close—and much cheaper.

This Handy Egg-Cooker

TikTok is obsessed with Dash—especially the brand’s waffle maker, which is unfortunately not on sale. But this egg cooker is a must-have for anyone who counts eggs as a major part of their diet.

This Glam Coffee Table

This table will add a dash of class and glamor to your living room. Plus, it has two built-in shelves for styling coffee table books and other fun accents.

Another Trendy Gilded Mirror

Want your apartment to feel like a Bridgerton set? Check out this gorgeous accent mirror, another good Anthro alternative. It’s usually $258, but you can save $50+ thanks to Way Day. Duke of Hastings sold separately.

This TikTok-Famous Coffee Table

TikTok went wild over this insane coffee table, with a built-in mini-fridge perfect for chilling alcoholic beverages or storing your skincare. If that wasn’t enough, it’s also got BlueTooth speakers, LED lights and multiple charging ports. Basically, it’s a party with a tempered glass top.

This Buttery Leather Sofa

There are few things more luxe than a nice leather sofa. If you’ve been on the hunt for one for your space, now’s your chance to save! The tan couch is usually $2,659 and you can get it for $1,000 off.

The TikTok-Beloved Le Creuset

No doubt you saw the videos of TikTokers gushing over Le Creuset’s aesthetic. Le Creuset is massively discounted during the Way Day sale (which is so rare!) so you can grab chic casserole dishes and even dutch ovens for less.

This Goes-With-Everything Area Rug

You’ve probably seen a version of this area rug all over social media. Rugs, for some reason, are always absurdly expensive, so I love that you can scoop this one up for an impressive 67 percent off. Just make sure to pick the right size!

This Absolutely Essential Air Fryer

TikTok can’t get enough of air fryers—and neither can I. From hard-boiling eggs to making delicious everything bagel chicken tenders, air fryers are the MVP of your kitchen. But that doesn’t mean you have to pay a ton for one! This compact air fryer is $100 off.

Hot Pink Velvet Chair

Add a pop of color with this Barbie-colored fuchsia chair. After so many years of boring minimalism being cool, maximalism is back, baby! It’s time to go big with this chic chair as one of many colorful accents. Luckily, it just so happens to be 30 percent off.

This KitchenAid Dupe

Everyone wants a KitchenAid mixer, but have you ever stopped to considered other brands that are just as great? This Cuisinart number has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair, 12 speeds and three accessories. It’s normally $365, but it’s just under $200 during Way Day. It even comes in cute colorways like this periwinkle blue.

This Statement-Making Coffee Table

This coffee table is the definition of a conversation piece. There are even two padded stools that slide out from underneath it, which is an easy way to create extra seating in a small space. It’s usually $440, so the $330 price tag is really tempting me.

This Space-Saving Blender

Has your roommate banned you from buying more appliances? To change their mind, show them this 2-in-1 blender and food processor. It can do both without taking up all of your cabinet space! Plus, it’s 45 percent off. They’ll say yes, I promise.

This Fancy Glass Bar Cart

Give this gilded three-tier bar cart a home in yours It’s perfect for displaying elegant glassware and alcohol bottles! You can also use this as a side table to display your knick-knacks—for $50 off, why not?