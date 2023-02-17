Wayfair’s President’s Day Sale Has Unbeatable Discounts on TikTok-Viral Home Decor-Including LED Back Lit Mirrors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sure, everyone makes a big deal about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there are some serious savings during other holidays like the one coming up this Monday: President’s Day. I always forget discounts are lurking around these holidays too—if you just know where to look. I just spotted the Wayfair President’s Day sale that already started and will go through Monday and had to say something because these deals are seriously unbeatable.

If you’ve been scrolling on TikTok trying to make simple and affordable updates to your home, Wayfair is the place to pick up all of your essentials. Whether you need a bedding refresh so you can make the focal point of your room a brand new colorful comforter, or just finally want to get around to investing in bathroom storage to make your daily skincare routine a little easier, you can pick up everything you need for up to 70 percent off. Oh and did I mention most items have free shipping with fast, two-day delivery? Yeah. That’s seriously unheard of—especially when it comes to home decor pieces that have been backed up for months as of late.

Here’s everything we’re shopping at the President’s Day sale going on now, and make sure you check out the flash deals page because new sales are dropping daily but will only be available for a 24 hours at a time. If you’ve been eyeing a certain piece, now’s the time to favorite it and see if it goes on sale.

Rectangle LED Metal Mirror

Imagine doing your makeup perfectly every time, no matter how much daylight is popping into your windows? This LED back-lit mirror ensures that you get the perfect look and it’s on sale for

Orange Sun Print

Spruce up the blank spaces on your walls for under $40? That’s typically unheard of. But with the President’s Day sale, you have multiple options at this price range, like this bright sun portrait.

Nussbaum Crushed Velvet Diamond Quilted Comforter Set

I’ve never seen a full bedding set for this cheap before. And this crushed velvet design comes in so many different colors to choose from. You’ll get a set of shams, comforter, and even the cutest moon accent pillow starting at just $56.

Dominick Machine Woven Faux Sheepskin Gray Rug

Add a touch of glamour to any corner of your home with these faux sheepskin rugs on sale in multiple color options. This one’s over 50 percent off and has free one-day shipping!

Oxfordshire Freestanding Linen Cabinet

Finally get the bathroom organizational space you deserve with this thin cabinet that’ll fit just about anywhere.