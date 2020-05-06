Wayfair’s Indoor Refresh Sale Has Up To 65% Off Chic Home Decor & Furniture

If you’re someone who (like me!) gets the urge to redecorate every two months or so, having to stay home and stare at all your decor all day, every day can definitely exacerbate the situation. My budget doesn’t quite allow me to completely re-do my apartment as often as I’d like, but Wayfair’s 2020 indoor refresh sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade a few rooms. With furniture, home decor and storage up to 65 percent off right now, it’s the ideal time to snag a few pieces that can instantly change up your scenery. It doesn’t take much to give your home a brand new look—and your budget will thank you.

You know those magazines you see at the grocery store that are filled with beautiful homes equal parts sophisticated and eclectic? OK, so imagine your home looking like that—but at a fraction of the cost. That’s how you should approach this Wayfair indoor refresh sale. Think of it as an opportunity to get the home of your dreams while saving major cash. It’s a win/win situation. Why wait to have a super cute apartment or house when you have all these amazing deals staring at you in the face?! Plus, you’re likely spending more time than usual in your home, anyway, so get online right now and soak up the savings, baby!

To help get you started on your home decor journey, we rounded up the cutest Wayfair sale finds available right now. Think of StyleCaster as your own personal interior designer who’s able to get you the best deals possible. Be warned, though: Everything is sure to go quickly with prices this good, so snag what you love before it’s too late. You’ll thank me when your home is magazine-worthy.

1. Kusilvak Accent Mirror

Whether you’re looking for the perfect addition to your bedroom wall or want to try out the mirror challenge trend on Instagram, this cute accent mirror is sure to delight.

2. Coffee Table With Storage

Maybe it’s the fact that the coffee table in my apartment is on its last leg, or maybe it’s the fact that this glass coffee table is too cute—but either way, I’m sold.

3. Duvet Cover Set

Nothing feels quite as good as a bedding refresh. After all, your bed is where you sleep night after night, so go ahead and show it some love and update your bedding.

4. Chevron Throw Pillow

I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many throw pillows, and this neutral chevron pillow would be the perfect addition to nearly any decor style. Pair it with fun pops of color or keep everything neutral. You can’t go wrong.

5. Vintage Upholstered Side Chairs (Set Of 4)

Trying to upgrade your kitchen? A fun pop of color from your kitchen table chairs can be an easy upgrade. These cute green side chairs play well with most other colors, and look good paired with neutrals, too.

6. “Colorful Abstract” 6-Piece Set

The best part about this six-piece canvas set is the fact that you can keep all six pieces together, or you can separate them into threes or twos—depending on where you want them in your home. Either way, they’re sure to brighten up any space.

7. Tribble Cotton Polka Dots Throw Pillow

Like I said: You can never have too many throw pillows. This simple cream polka dot throw pillow has major shabby chic vibes, and would work especially well paired with pretty blues or pastel pinks.

8. Ophelia Task Chair

Your home office just called, and it needs this chic Elle Decor desk chair. At once comfortable, useful and aesthetically-pleasing, you can’t lose with this piece of furniture.

9. Storage Rattan Baskets (Set Of 4)

Rattan baskets are one of the easiest—and chicest—ways to organize all the clutter in your home. Throw a few of these on a shelf, in your bathroom or under your bed, and you’ll instantly feel like your home is more organized.

