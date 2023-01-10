Shop Trendy Home Decor During Wayfair’s Fresh Start Sale—Including Geometric Rugs & Novelty Signs

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’ve lived in the same place for a while or just moved in, one of the best parts of acquiring a space is making it your own. It’s not a secret that home decor can be expensive (yes, I’m looking at you Pottery Barn), however, every so often there are sales that you can’t miss where you can save BIG on rugs, lamps, art pieces, coffee tables, and more.

From January 10 through January 18, you can shop Wayfair’s Fresh Start Sale where you’ll find tons of amazing deals on home decor from brands including Wade Logan and Winston Porter that you won’t hesitate to add to your cart. The best part? Wayfair’s simple site layout makes it easy to search for pieces based on color, size, brand, material and more, so you can say goodbye to the hassle of asking a sales rep a billion and one questions by finding what you need in one simple search. Well… maybe a few if you’re really looking to spruce up your place, but you know what we mean.

To help make your shopping experience more seamless, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most trendy decor available during Wayfair’s Fresh Start Sale that you’ll want to check out before it’s over.

Winston Porter Kardinya Geometric Pink/Ivory Area Rug

One of the best parts about Wayfair rugs is that you can find the same rug in different sizes to meet the needs of your space. With a pink and ivory color palette, this rug is great for a more modern living situation where you don’t want the carpet to be the focal point of a room. If you happen to spill something on it, it’s stain-resistant so no worries there.

Trinx Eliaas 15″ LED Novelty Neon Sign

LED neon signs are an easy way to add personality to a room and you can find one with just about any phrase or image. For those astrology fans, this sun and moon sign is a great piece for a wall in the bedroom, living room, or kitchen. Made from acrylic, flex neon light, and 3D engraving technology, this sign takes lighting fixtures to the next level. And with a lifespan of over 100,000 hours, it will last you for months, if not years, depending on how often you use it.

Ebern Designs Carpenter Geometric Black Area Rug

This rug has the simple black and white classic checkered look if you’re looking for a more muted option. It’s stain resistant and super soft making it a great choice for those busy households, whether that’s from pets and children or lots of trips to and from the fridge for late-night snacks.

Dakota Fields 2 Piece Macrame Wall Decor Set

Opt for a handmade option with this simple decor set that’s ideal for those more temporary living situations. It will add some personality to any room, whether a bedroom, bathroom, or living room, and can easily be moved from wall to wall.

Wade Logan Dunlo Novelty Lamp

This avant garde lamp is a great option for those unafraid to step outside of the box with their home decor. With three different sized metal rings, this LED lamp provides optimal light for late night reading or simply works as mood lighting. It’s available in five colors including black, brushed nickel, pacific blue, red and white.

Sydnee Embroidered Weighted Throw Blanket

This weighted throw blanket just may be the perfect addition to your winter home collection, especially while it’s 59 percent off. Choose from 12, 15 and 20-pound weight options and a variety of colors, including this soft pink shade.

Winston Porter Pink Ilette Irregular Wall Mirror

You’ve probably seen a large wavy mirror floating around Instagram (which costs roughly $10,000) from stars like Bella Hadid. However, you can get your hands on a smaller one at a fraction of the price during Wayfair’s Fresh Start Sale. This small plastic mirror can be propped up on a desk or hung on a wall for easy access while serving as a statement decor piece. It’s available in five colors including black, pink, lilac, white, and yellow.

The Twillery Co. Lange Ceramic Table Vase

Whether you have a kitschy design aesthetic or simply want to bring some zen energy to your home, this 3D ceramic vase is the way to go. Use the vase to hold succulents, plants, and other small flowers while it serves as a home decor piece as well.