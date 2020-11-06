Revamp Your Home with Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale—Before Everything Sells Out

Scroll To See More Images

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Wayfair decided to give us a gift early this year. Wayfair’s Black Friday Deals are already live—not all of them, obviously, but they have given the world a sneak-preview at what’s going to be on sale. Instead of just preparing your cart for the big sale though, you can actually shop some of Wayfair’s deals and be lounging on your new couch watching Netflix before actual Black Friday even begins.

We did the dirty work for you and found five of the best deals on Wayfair’s website, which was actually pretty hard. There are deals on pretty much everything—from premium kitchen appliances to luxe bedding staples. If you’ve been staring at your room decor inspo board for months, it’s time to make your dreams a reality. You can take advantage of these deep discounts—up to 60 percent off on big-tag items like couches and bedroom furniture—to totally change up your apartment or house. You can check out all of Wayfair’s early Black Friday deals here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A Trendy TikTok Fave

TikTokers have been so obsessed over Le Creuset’s aesthetic that there’s a designated Le Creuset girl. But this dutch oven is totally worth the hype—and the investment. It’s 40 percent off right now.

Elegant Circle Mirror

If you’ve been lusting after a circle mirror, here’s your chance. Mirrors can be pretty pricey, but this option is currently half-price. It’s normally $159, so you should take advantage of this amazing deal.

Stylish Seating

Swap out that old futon for a proper three-seater. This budget-friendly pick is a steal—as it usually goes for $899.99. It also comes in beige, dark gray, light gray and sand.

Distressed Rug

Snatch up this chic distressed rug, which is deeply discounted at 69 percent off, before they’re all gone.

Modern Coffee Table

At 44 percent off, this chic coffee table can pull your living room together. Plus, you can store magazines and your collection of coffee table books underneath.