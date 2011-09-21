The Way To Your Soulmate Is Through Your Own Face

Recently word spread around the office of a brand-new online dating site (you’re thinking who cares, there a million of them) but this one is making a bold statement: Just date yourself.

FindYourFaceMate.com creatorChristina Bloom is matching singles by facial features rather than compatibility or similar values. In fact, when you sign up there are no extensive questionaires — the only thing you have to do is upload a picture, click match and let the system find your “face mate.”

The site employsfacial recognition technology to identify nine points of your face — your eyes, ears, nose, chin as well as the corners and center of your mouth — to find you a match. When it spots “face mates,” it alerts the pair.

Being the major skeptic that I am, I decided to run my own photograph through the magic soulface machine. What was the result? Nada! No match whatsoever. (Wait, should I be concerned?)

While the site has collected many would-be-users all chomping at the bit to date the opposite (or same) sex version of themselves, the engine doesn’t exactly work yet (as I found out this afternoon).

But before you take to the streets to find your doppelganger/soulmate you should know there is no evidentiary supportof Ms. Bloom’s claim.She created the match-making site based on a hunch and her own personal experience.Not to mention the examples presented ofsupposed”perfect face matches” are suspect at best.

Exhibit A: Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton — a notoriously tumultuous pair who married and divorced twice.

Exhibit B: Heidi Klum and Seal — Bloom claims these twi are virtually twins when you remove the “coloring.” I’m sorry but these two people look nothing alike—I don’t care if Heidi were purple and Seal was green!

The only fact that studies have shown is that couple’s tend to be of equal attractiveness not equal features.Andrew Trees, author of“Decoding Love: Why It Takes Twelve Frogs to Find a Prince, and Other Revelations from the Science of Attraction,” said he was dubious about a website that claimed to match look-alikes. He told ABC News:

“If you see a face that’s like your own, that’s obviously going to be very familiar and there’s something appealing about that,” he said. “It’s not that I question there might be some attraction there, I just don’t know if there’s an underlying scientific basis to say those people are compatible.”

To claim as Bloom does that couples who do NOT look alike, “will not have chemistry…they’re not going to be interested in each other,” is simply a falsehood. I can think of more than few happy couples who would disagree (myself included).