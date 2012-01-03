The Way They Were: A Look Back At Brad Goreski & Rachel Zoe

On last night’s premiere of It’s A Brad, Brad World, it was clear that there is still some bad blood between former colleagues and friends Brad Goreski and Rachel Zoe. The issue has been beaten to death in the press, and both have gone on record — but been understandably vague regarding the state of things.

Now, I personally have no negative feelings towards either of them. Frankly, I’m just sad that the dynamic duo broke up. The way they played off of each other and the outrageous passion for fashion they both shared is sorely missed.

While I do understand that personal and professional partnerships must terminate for a variety of reasons, we here at StyleCaster hope that one day these two rekindle their flamboyant flame. (A girl can dream, right?)

In honor of one of fashion’s most fun collaborations, I’ve compiled a look back at their bow-tie and Chanel suit-filled history. Check out the gallery above for a trip down memory lane.