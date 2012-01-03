StyleCaster
Share

The Way They Were: A Look Back At Brad Goreski & Rachel Zoe

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Way They Were: A Look Back At Brad Goreski & Rachel Zoe

Spencer Cain
by
The Way They Were: A Look Back At Brad Goreski & Rachel Zoe
7 Start slideshow

On last night’s premiere of It’s A Brad, Brad World, it was clear that there is still some bad blood between former colleagues and friends Brad Goreski and Rachel Zoe. The issue has been beaten to death in the press, and both have gone on record — but been understandably vague regarding the state of things.

Now, I personally have no negative feelings towards either of them. Frankly, I’m just sad that the dynamic duo broke up. The way they played off of each other and the outrageous passion for fashion they both shared is sorely missed.

While I do understand that personal and professional partnerships must terminate for a variety of reasons, we here at StyleCaster hope that one day these two rekindle their flamboyant flame. (A girl can dream, right?)

In honor of one of fashion’s most fun collaborations, I’ve compiled a look back at their bow-tie and Chanel suit-filled history. Check out the gallery above for a trip down memory lane.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Brad and Rach chillin' at Chanel. Natch.

Rachel and Brad at the AX and ELLE Disco Glam Party.

At a party for The Rachel Zoe Project.

At the Samsung Imagination Icon Party.

Backstage at the Calvin Klein women's show.

Backstage at Prabal Gurung

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Hats Off: Five Styles To Keep You Warm And Looking Hot

Hats Off: Five Styles To Keep You Warm And Looking Hot

Promoted Stories

share