Wax Philosophic

Season after season, Raf Simons strikes a chord with his minimalist collections for Jil Sander that never feel, well minimal. This season, his less-is-more aesthetic channeled the 1957 movie “Funny Face” staring Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire. Now, when we think of beautiful Hepburn transitioning into an all-black wearing, modern dancing French intellectual, we will think of Jil Sander.

(1) Rag & Bone seeveless boyfriend jacket, $400, at lagarconne.com; (2) Helmut Lang silk twill shorts, $255, at net-a-porter.com; (3) Fergie maxim high-heel black sandals, $99, at piperlime.com; (4) Nicole Romano silver lace austrian bead and gold fringe earring, $176, at charmandchain.com; (5) Forever 21 black snakeskin envelope clutch, $18.80, at forever21.com; (6) Cosmopolitan Rimless glasses, $60, at eyeglass.com; (7) Lorac sheer nude lipstick, $18.50, at ulta.com; (8) Tricia Sawyer full potential foundation, $38 at sephora.com; (9) Frederic Fekkai sheer hold hairspray, $23, at sephora.com