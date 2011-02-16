Wavves Release New Music Video

Remember a while back when Wavves‘ lead singer Nathan Williams totally lost his mind on stage? If not, you’re welcome as I just provided you a link here.

Meanwhile, before that total freak out, Pete Ohs shot a ton of Wavves footage from their trek around Europe. The montage features the boys of Wavves chugging vodka straight from the Crystal Palace plastic bottle, eating noms, smoking a variety of substances (I wouldn’t know what that is as I don’t need marijuana to be cool), chain smoking cigarettes and then rocking out on stage.

Yeah, I don’t know how this series of events could have possibly culminated in to an embarrassing break down in front of a live audience in the middle of a set… Maybe they just weren’t getting enough fiber. People get fussy when they’re low on fiber.

Wavves “No Hope Kids” from Pete Ohs on Vimeo.