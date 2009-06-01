Wavves Cancel Summer Tour

I may share a six foot long desk with Rachel Adler. We may now have the same commute to work. And yes, we may have ordered the same pair of shoes together. We spend an offensive amount of time side-by-side, but we manage to keep it together. However, I can relate to Wavve‘s Nathan Williams and Ryan Ulsh who are probably spending a lot of time together on their summer tour; seeing someone ALL THE TIME can make a person a little testy.

Well, add a combination of Ecstasy, Valium and Xanax (what could go wrong?) to the mix and it’s easy to see why Williams had a bit of a melt down in front of thousands of people during the Wavve’s show at Primavera Sound. After acting like a space cadet and then a total ass, Williams had a beer bottle thrown at him and then had a cup of beer poured on him by bandmate Ulsh.

Williams has posted an apology to attendees on his blog Ghost Ramp explaining why he acted like a psychopath.

However, it was just announced today that Wavves will be canceling the rest of their summer European tour. They however are still scheduled to play at Bowery Ballroom on July 15th and at the Pitchfork Music Festival on July 18th.