StyleCaster
Share

Waterproof Boots That Will Keep You Dry Into Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

Waterproof Boots That Will Keep You Dry Into Spring

Janice
by
Waterproof Boots That Will Keep You Dry Into Spring
4 Start slideshow

When you’re knee deep in some horrible combination of melted snow, salt and a small chance of dog piss, staying chic is the last of your concerns. You need a boot that will keep the elements out, your socks dry and hopefully can be washed down with a garden hose. For those of you who are unwilling to compromise your stylish ways, here’s a run down of StyleCaster’s favorite waterproof boots that will carry you through the winter and into spring!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 4

Duck Boots
Lands' End rainboot, $69.50; Sporto rainboot, $75; Hunter rainboot, $150

Classic Green
Urban Outfitters rainboot, $38; Chooka Signature rainboot, $65; Loeffler Randall rainboot, $195

Lace Ups
KORS Michael Kors rainboot, $125; BCBG Max Azria rainboot, $150; Tory Burch rainboot, $225

Printed
Target rainboot, $24.99; Stuart Weitzman rainboot, $48.90; Burberry rainboot, $195

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Week of Looks: Joseph D’Arco

A Week of Looks: Joseph D’Arco

Promoted Stories

share