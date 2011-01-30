Waterproof Boots That Will Keep You Dry Into Spring

When you’re knee deep in some horrible combination of melted snow, salt and a small chance of dog piss, staying chic is the last of your concerns. You need a boot that will keep the elements out, your socks dry and hopefully can be washed down with a garden hose. For those of you who are unwilling to compromise your stylish ways, here’s a run down of StyleCaster’s favorite waterproof boots that will carry you through the winter and into spring!