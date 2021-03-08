Consider These Waterproof Birks The Only Shoes You Need For Summer

Scroll To See More Images

Out of nowhere, Birkenstocks are shaping up to be the trendiest shoes of Summer 2021. OK, maybe not out of nowhere—comfort is at the top of everyone’s requirements these days, and strappy kitten heels aren’t exactly the epitome of low-maintenance footwear. That said, I’m here to argue that the classic Birks aren’t perfect, either. Birkenstock’s waterproof EVA sandals are really where it’s at.

I’m lucky to have family based at a shore town, which means I spend all summer walking from the beach to the bars. Still, I can’t wear any old shoe to the beach if it isn’t waterproof; we all know the feeling of a yucky, wet shoe rubbing against your foot on a long walk to the car. Pass. That’s why I make an effort to buy waterproof sandals I won’t ruin during a day at the beach—that, in turn, won’t ruin my feet with blisters.

I love a pair of classic Birks dressed down in a granola-chic way, but when I realized that the Arizona Essentials silhouette came in an EVA version, I knew I’d found my forever faves. EVA is ethylene-vinyl acetate, a waterproof rubber great for footwear. On these Birks, it doesn’t scream cheesy rubber pool slides, either. They’re really cute! Not to mention a lot cheaper than leather Birkenstock sandals, given that these cost under $50.

They also come in a ton of colors, from neutrals to summery pastels perfect for a street style OOTD. If you’re in need of some wear-everywhere footwear you can get wet this summer, read on to shop a pair. Or two! I won’t judge you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do. Zappos is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Black

Pretty much everyone needs a pair of classic black Birks, so why not the waterproof kind that you can wear absolutely everywhere?

White

I’m a sucker for a white sandal and a fresh pedi in the summer, so I’ll definitely be picking these up in addition to a brighter statement shade.

Purple Fog

My favorite funky colorway has to be this pretty purple, a huge 2021 trend and the perfect hue to justify pairing these clunky sandals with all your spring and summer sundresses.

Bold Jade

If you really want to stand out, this shade is guaranteed to get you noticed. With a neon bikini and denim cutoffs? Hot Girl Summer, here I come!

Khaki

Neutrals-lovers will adore this dark green option as a slightly-more-trendy twist on classic black that doesn’t feel too wild.

Watermelon

Watermelon Sugar High, but make it a stylish, waterproof sandal! These babies are a no-brainer.