Water, water, everywhere, and drinking it won’t help.

If water is the source of life, it’s not necessarily the source of clear skin.

That’s what the New York Times shockingly reported today: that despite what practically every health article and every doctor and every mother has ever said, drinking water won’t improve your skin.

“…there is no evidence that drinking anything more than recommended amounts of water is particularly beneficial to skin.”

While drinking about two cups of water has been shown to increase the flow of blood to the skin, there is no evidence that it reduces wrinkles or improves the complexion.

So despite what every model has ever said in regards to how they keep their skin so fresh, drinking cups and cups of excess water will not improve your complexion.

And the bottled water industry goes up in arms.