Water on Moon: Breaking News and Some Style Inspiration

According to three different space probes, evidence has surfaced that the moon contains hidden pockets of water. Scientists had previously insisted that the moon is in fact a dry planet, but now it is possible that a source of water is living beneath the planet’s hidden craters. A NASA mission is now scheduled next month to investigate.

In lieu of this exciting discovery (yay, traveling aliens won’t go thirsty), here are seven looks from the Spring 2010 runway that are space-inspired.

image

Burberry

image

Rodarte

image

Cushnie et Ochs

image

Christopher Kane

image

Basso & Brooke

image

Preen

image

Elise Øverland

