Object Of Desire

The Watchmen, $10.99, at amazon.com

Reason #1

Everyone is excited about this weekend’s big movie release, so brush up on the book before seeing on the silver screen.

Reason #2

The Watchmen, written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Dave Gibbons has major critical acclaim, so no worries about being considered a comic book nerd.

Reason #3

Because you can get all the benefits of the great story of an alternate history and a plot to discredit superheroes without having to watch the…um, awkward sex scene people are talking about.