15 Stylish Watches That Are Under $200

If you’re anything like us, the act of being on time is a constant struggle. While smartphones may have replaced watches, they certainly aren’t as timeless or practical. Whether casual or trendy, a timepiece is a stylish and chic complement to just about any outfit. Plus, you don’t actually wear a phone as an accessory – unless you’re a clip-it-to-your-hip person.
Featuring bold, bright bands and sleek sophisticated styles, this go-to accessory will make a ultra-trendy statement without breaking the bank. Ahead, 15 time tellers, all under $200 to shop now!
TriBeCa Lights Out, $60; at Rumba
Gold Runway Three-Hand Watch, $195; at Michael Kors
Large Face Slim Strap Watch, $37.63; at ASOS
Printed Leather Watches, $110; at Cold Picnic
Nixon & Kate Spade Saturday Time Teller Watch, $85; at Kate Spade Saturday
Monochrome Violet, $195; at Toy Watch
The Time Teller, $95; at Nixon
Studded Watch Bracelet, $135; at Free People
The Richwood, $90; at Flud
Big Dial Black and Gold, $99.61; at Olivia Burton
Photo:
Rory T Seddon
Kenyan Stones Wrap Watch, $178; at Anthropologie
Timex 'Easy Reader' Leather Strap Watch, $65; at Nordstrom
Karl Pop Sunglasses & Choupette Watch, $150; at Bloomingdales
Silver Aztec Chain Wrap Watch, $110; at La Mer
Around The World Leather Watch, $34; at Urban Outfitters