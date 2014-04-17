StyleCaster
15 Stylish Watches That Are Under $200

Sarah Barnes
by
If you’re anything like us, the act of being on time is a constant struggle. While smartphones may have replaced watches, they certainly aren’t as timeless or practical. Whether casual or trendy, a timepiece is a stylish and chic complement to just about any outfit. Plus, you don’t actually wear a phone as an accessory – unless you’re a clip-it-to-your-hip person.

Featuring bold, bright bands and sleek sophisticated styles, this go-to accessory will make a ultra-trendy statement without breaking the bank. Ahead, 15 time tellers, all under $200 to shop now!

TriBeCa Lights Out, $60; at Rumba

Gold Runway Three-Hand Watch, $195; at Michael Kors

Large Face Slim Strap Watch, $37.63; at ASOS

Printed Leather Watches, $110; at Cold Picnic

Nixon & Kate Spade Saturday Time Teller Watch, $85; at Kate Spade Saturday

Monochrome Violet, $195; at Toy Watch

The Time Teller, $95; at Nixon

Studded Watch Bracelet, $135; at Free People

The Richwood, $90; at Flud

Big Dial Black and Gold, $99.61; at Olivia Burton

Kenyan Stones Wrap Watch, $178; at Anthropologie 

Timex 'Easy Reader' Leather Strap Watch, $65; at Nordstrom

Karl Pop Sunglasses & Choupette Watch, $150; at Bloomingdales

Silver Aztec Chain Wrap Watch, $110; at La Mer

Around The World Leather Watch, $34; at Urban Outfitters

