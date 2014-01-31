Now You Can See What It’s Like to Have Sex With Yourself

Ever wanted to get inside your partner’s head in the heat of the moment? Now there’s an app for that. Glance allows you to record your time between the sheets from every single angle—even your partner’s POV.

The app, which was created at the Wearable Tech Hackathon in London in November, is designed to respond to voice commands: It starts recording each and every move from the moment the user says, “OK, glass, it’s time.” To stop, the user simply says, “OK, glass, pull out.”

Google Glass automatically connects to your phone and lets you see the footage there. Glance also wipes your video from its memory five hours later, so you don’t have to worry about any sex tape leaks down the road.

That’s not all the app can do, though: It also acts as your personal love-making assistant, providing mood music, light-dimming, and hot new position ideas, all on command.

Of course, the app only does its job when both partners are wearing Google Glass—which may or may not feel a little clunky while you’re rolling around in the sheets.

If you don’t feel like wearing the gadget when you’re getting frisky (or if you aren’t one of the few people Google’s selected to try out Glass yet), you might be glad to know the developers of Glance plan to launch an iPhone version—for free!—in early February. Sign up for updates on the app to be the first person on your block to have Google Glass sex.