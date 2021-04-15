Here’s How to Watch ‘Younger’ Online For Free, So You Don’t Miss the Anticipated Series Finale

If you’re not ready to say your goodbyes to Liza, Kelsey and the rest of the Empirical Press crew, you may want to know how to watch Younger online for free to not miss the show’s much anticipated series finale.

Younger, which premiered on TV Land in March 2015, stars Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorcee, who scores a job at a publishing company by faking the identity of a younger woman. The show, which is created by Sex and the City‘s Darren Star, premiered its final season—season 7—on April 15, 2021, on Paramount+. The series finale will air on June 10, 2021.

“I had no idea how they were going to end it, but when I read the ending, I felt incredibly satisfied and realized, ‘Oh, there was no other way it could have ended,’” Foster told TV Line in April 2021 of the Younger‘s series finale. “I mean, I guess it could have ended a million ways, but the way they ended it, I [gasped] and realized it was the perfect ending.”

Though Younger is ending this year, Nico Tortorella, who plays Josh, hints that there could be a spinoff in the works. “With the future of television, who knows what’s going to happen?” Tortorella said. “Movies, a reboot, a miniseries — the world of television is our oyster.” When asked if the cast would be down for a 10-year reunion, Tortorella responded, “Fuck 10 years, give me five. I’m good to go.”

Ahead is how to watch Younger online for free if you don’t want to miss the show’s finale.

How to watch Younger online for free

Compared to the first six seasons of Younger, which aired on TV Land, season 7 is available to stream on Hulu and Paramount+. Season 7 premiered with four episodes on April 15, 2021, with new episodes airing each Thursday until the series finale on June 10, 2021. Ahead are various free trials and ways to watch Younger online for free.

Hulu Free Trial

The easiest way to watch Younger online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with The Handmaid’s Tale—starts at $5.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. It’s ad-fee plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can binge-watch Younger before committing to a subscription.

Verizon’s Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch Younger online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Younger online for free. The package ends in May 2021, so it’s best to sign up soon.

Paramount+

Another way to watch Younger online for free is via Paramount+‘s seven-day free trial. The service, which costs $5.99 per month, offers a week-long free trial to hours of CBS and Paramount TV shows, including Younger, Big Brother and Love Island.

