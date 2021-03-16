Here’s How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Online for Free, Since We All Want to See Kevin Costner’s Return

Whether you’re on a Western kick or you’re one of the many Dutton family fans waiting to find out John’s fate, you’re probably wondering how to watch Yellowstone online for free. The drama’s fourth season is reportedly expected to premiere in Summer 2021, so we all have some time to catch up or rewatch the Paramount Network series.

Yellowstone, in case you’re unfamiliar, stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton—the patriarch of a family of ranchers. The Western saga follows Dutton and his family as they face conflicts with all those along the shared borders of their landholdings in Montana: a burgeoning town, Native American reservations, and America’s first national park. The show has amassed something of a cult following ever since it premiered in 2018.

Now that Paramount Network series are landing on CBS streaming service Paramount+, many are wondering if Yellowstone will be available there to watch online, too. Keep on reading for everything we know about how to watch Yellowstone online for free.

You might assume that since Yellowstone is the leading show on Paramount Network, it’s going to be available to stream on Paramount+ alongside other Paramount Network series. But as it turns out, Yellowstone is not available to watch on the premium streaming service. Confusing? We know! Let’s explain.

Before Paramount launched its own streaming platform with parent company ViacomCBS, the network decided to cut a deal with NBC for the exclusive rights to Yellowstone. So, instead of being available to stream on Paramount+, fans of Yellowstone will be able to stream seasons 1-3 (and eventually, season 4), on NBC’s newly-launched streaming app, Peacock. Read on below for what you need to know to watch there for free.

Watch 'Yellowstone' on Peacock $0.00+ buy it

If you’re interested in watching Yellowstone online, Peacock is going to be your best—and cheapest—bet. If you’re new to the series, you can even watch the first episode of the show for free after signing up for a free Peacock account. To continue watching, fans can upgrade to Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month for an ad-free experience.

Yellowstone seasons 1-3 are available to stream Peacock.

