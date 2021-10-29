The World Series Isn’t Over Yet—Here’s How to Watch the Astros vs. the Braves Online For Free

Now that the games are heating up, baseball fans are curious to know if there’s a way to watch the World Series online for free. Luckily, we have some tips for watching the World Series online this year without paying anything extra.

As baseball fans know, the World Series consists of several postseason championship games between the winners of the American League Championship Series and the National League Championship Series. The teams play according to their rules in their respective ballparks and continue until a winner can be determined out of the best of seven games. This year, the MLB used a 10-team postseason format in the playoffs leading up to the World Series, which was first following last year’s shortened season due to the pandemic. Needless to say, fans have been eagerly awaiting the full-fledged return of the World Series—and yes, there’s even a way to watch the World Series online for free.

For everything we know about how to watch the World Series online for free—including when and where the 2021 World Series is airing this year and which teams are playing—just keep on reading below.

Who is playing in the World Series 2021?

The 2021 World Series is between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. The Astros beat out the Boston Red Sox over the course of six games during the 2021 American League Championship Series to make it to the 2021 World Series, which marks their third time in the postseason championship series in five seasons. Meanwhile, the Braves qualified for the 2021 World Series after they defeated the defending world champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in six games during the National League Championship Series. This is the Braves’ first time in the World Series since 1999.

What is the World Series 2021 schedule?

Fri., Oct. 29 – World Series Game 3 at 8:09 p.m. ET

Sat., Oct. 30 – World Series Game 4 at 8:09 p.m. ET

Sun., Oct. 31 – World Series Game 5 (if necessary) at 8:15 p.m. ET

Tues., Nov. 2 – World Series Game 6 (if necessary) at 8:09 p.m. ET

Weds., Nov. 3 – World Series Game 7 (if necessary) at 8:09 p.m. ET

So how can one watch the 2021 World Series online for free? The 2021 World Series is airing exclusively on FOX, so we’ve included some tips and tricks ahead to stream the network and watch the 2021 World Series at no cost. Pro tip: Simply combine the free trial offers below to catch every game in the 2021 World Series. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged so you can watch the 2021 World Series online for free in its entirety.

Hulu+ With Live TV is a great option to watch the 2021 World Series online for free. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels—including FOX, where you can watch the 2021 World Series for free with the streamer’s seven-day free trial. Keep in mind that Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if you choose not to cancel your subscription before the trial ends.

Another way to watch the 2021 World Series online for free is with Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including FOX to watch every game of the 2021 World Series online for free. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires if you decide not to stick with it.

For those who want to watch the 2021 World Series online without jumping through all the hoops of a free trial, Sling is an excellent option. The streamer has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer channels like FOX, which is where the 2021 World Series airs. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the 2021 World Series. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream the 2021 World Series (or other TV shows) on their own devices for just $3.33 per person.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.