Here’s How to Watch ‘Wonder Woman: 1984’ Online For Free if You Don’t Have HBO Max

Not subscribed to HBO Max? Don’t worry, you may still be able to watch Wonder Woman: 1984 online for free even if you’re not an HBO Max subscriber. (Yet.)

Wonder Woman: 1984 premieres on HBO Max and in theaters on Thursday, December 25. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film is a sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman and follows the DC Comics character as she battles villains Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal.) the film, which stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince (a.k.a. Wonder Woman), also sees the return of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, who died in the first Wonder Woman movie but is resurrected somehow in the sequel. Wonder Woman: 1984 also introduces viewers to the Dreamstone, a magical object seen in the trailers that allows users to make any wish they want…at a cost. As Diana soon learns, each wish granted with the Dreamstone comes with a curse.

As viewers may know, Wonder Woman: 1984 was set to premiere on June 5, 2020. However, the release date was pushed back after movie theaters across the country closed for an indefinite period of time due to the current health situation. Though the film rescheduled with an August 14, 2020, release date, and then an October 2, 2020, release date, Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio behind the DC extended universe films, decided in the end to release the film on Christmas 2020 on both HBO Max and in theaters.

How to watch Wonder Woman: 1984 online for free

Of course, this allows movie goers to watch Wonder Woman: 1984 both at home and in theaters (where it’s safe to do so.) But what if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription? Well, you may be able to receive one for free if you fit these conditions. Three weeks before the release of Wonder Woman: 1984, HBO Max ended its seven-day free trial. In return, the is offering a 22 percent discount to new subscribers who prepay for six months at $69.99. (This would be around $11.66 per month versus the usual $14.99 monthly price.) The sale, however, lasts from December 3, 2020 to January 15, 2021, so those who want to take advantage of it should act fast. Both new and returning customers can access the sale. “We frequently update and iterate our offers to provide flexible ways for potential subscribers to access all that HBO Max has to offer,” a WarnerMedia rep told Variety in a statement in December.

A sale is good, but how do you watch Wonder Woman: 1984 for free? Ah, well, if you’re an AT&T customer, you can receive a free HBO Max subscription with your unlimited plan. Not all AT&T plans are eligible for the complimentary HBO Max subscription, but there are a lot of them, so you should check AT&T’s website to see if your plan is eligible.

There are detailed steps on how to claim your complimentary HBO Max subscription from AT&T here, but here’s the gist: First you will need to activate your account. Next you’ll need to set up HBO Max on your unlimited plan. Each plan has different instructions, so follow the one for your plan here. Then you can sign in and stream HBO Max—including Wonder Woman: 1984. Voila! If you have any issues, AT&T has a nifty FAQ to troubleshoot any HBO Max-related questions you may have.

