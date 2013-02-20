Watch The Winner Of Our Fashion Week Insider Contest Recall Her Top NYFW Moments

While clicking around StyleCaster during the past two weeks or so, you may have noticed several stories written and posted by Julie Kosin, the winner of our New York Fashion Week Insider contest, sponsored by Maybelline.

From Day 1, Julie—who’s a junior at Syracuse University—got a crash course in Fashion Week 101, acting as a real-deal fashion editor and interviewing celebrity stylists and designers, attending amazing shows, blogging daily, and scoping out inspiring street style.

As the week was winding down, we caught up with Julie as she was heading into yet another show and created this short video highlgihting what the week meant to her.

