Here’s How to Watch ‘Wheel of Time’ For Free to See the Show Being Called the New ‘Game of Thrones’

The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s book series of the same name, follows Moraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organization of women who use magic. The show sees Moraine take a group of five people around the world in hopes that one of them is the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual who’s prophesied to either save the world or destroy it. Jordan’s book series, which was first published in 1984, consists of 17 books, including 14 volumes, two companion books and one prequel. The franchise—which has sold 90 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling fantasy book series since Lord of the Rings—draws on elements of European and Asian mythology, as well as the cyclical nature of time seen in Buddhism and Hinduism, and the respect of nature found in Taoism.

According to Brad Stone’s 2021 book, Amazon Unbound, Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, doubled Prime Video’s budget in 2019 to $7 billion and told his executive team: “I want my Game of Thrones.” “It’s not like he had any particular love for Game of Thrones,” Stone told GQ. “He thought: ‘OK, if Amazon Studios and Prime Video are going to be a calling card in all these countries around the world, [the show] has to be broadly appealing.

Mike Weber, an executive producer on The Wheel of Time, also told GQ about how much more budget Amazon spent on The Wheel of Time than Game of Thrones did in its first season. “It’s not like we can go say, ‘Oh, you know, Game of Thrones, season one, they only spent this,’” Weber said. “The audience expectation is coming off of the last season of Game of Thrones, not the first season.”

However, The Wheel of Time is not Game of Thrones. Executive producer Rafe Judkins explained to GQ that, while both shows are in the fantasy genre, The Wheel of Time features completely different arc types, especially for its female characters. “Even the great women in Game of Thrones, Cersei Lannister, First of Her Name,” Judkins said, “they’re the exception to the rule. And in this show they’re not.”

So how can one watch The Wheel of Time online for free? Read on for how to stream the first season of The Wheel of Time at no cost.

When does The Wheel of Time premiere?

The Wheel of Time season 1 premieres on November 19, 2021, with the first three episodes.

When are The Wheel of Time episodes released?

New episodes of The Wheel of Time season 1 are released on Fridays until December 24, 2021.

How to watch The Wheel of Time online for free

So how can one watch The Wheel of Time online for free? Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Video offers a free trial to watch most of season 1. Read on for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial, even if you’ve signed up before.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. Given that the first three episodes were released on November 19, a 30-day free trial is enough time to watch seven of the eight episodes of The Wheel of Time season 1. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re a student, the Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students, and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Student’s free trial.

Visit Prime Student’s website Click “Try Prime Student“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching “The Wheel of Time” on Amazon Prime Video for free

Who’s in The Wheel of Time cast?

The Wheel of Time season 1 cast stars Rosamund Pike in the lead role of Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organization of women who use magic. Read on for the full Wheel of Time cast.

Rosamund Pike as M oiraine, an Aes Sedai

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara

Barney Harris (season 1) and Dónal Finn (season 2) as Mat Cauthon

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere

Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran

Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor

Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar

Hammed Animashaun as Loial , an Ogier

Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin , a gleeman

Johann Myers as Padan Fain , a traveling merchant

Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif , an Aes Sedai

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, a Tinker

Daryl McCormack as Aram, a Tinker

Narinder Samra as Raen, a Tinker

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani , an Aes Sedai

Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, Alanna’s Warder

Taylor Napier as Maksim, Alanna’s Warder

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale, an Aes Sedai

Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon

Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon

Mandi Symonds as Daise Congar

Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin al’Vere

Michael Tuahine as Bran al’Vere

David Sterne as Cenn Buie

Abdul Salis as Eamon Valda, a Whitecloak

Stuart Graham as Geofram Bornhald, a Whitecloak

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, an Aes Sedai and the Amyrlin Seat

Clare Perkins as Kerene Nagashi, an Aes Sedai

Peter Franzén as Stepin, a Warder

Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell

Jennifer K Preston as Mistress Grinwell

Darren Clarke as Basel Gill

How many episodes is The Wheel of Time?

The Wheel of Time season 1 consists of eight episodes. The first three episodes were released on November 19, 2021, and new episodes are released Fridays until December 24, 2021.

The Wheel of Time is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

