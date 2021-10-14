‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Drops Bombshells About Her Death—Here’s How to Watch It For Free

A new Brittany Murphy documentary is bringing chilling new revelations about her death to HBO Max—but there’s still a way for non-subscribers to watch What Happened, Brittany Murphy online for free.

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? will address the life and death of the beloved actress, who passed unexpectedly in 2009. Her death was officially ruled as an accident at the time, though many have long questioned the coroner’s findings. While other films have often sensationalized the mystery of Murphy’s passing, HBO’s two-part documentary series seeks to address the theories through candid interviews with friends and family, along with never-before-seen archival footage of the actress prior to her death at the age of 32.

When the documentary series was first announced, director Cynthia Hill revealed in a statement that she wanted to bring a different perspective to Murphy’s life story. “I agreed to do this film because I think it’s a shame that Brittany’s promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death,” Hill said in March 2021. “I think it’s important to celebrate Brittany’s talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon’s deaths,” the director added, referring to Murphy’s spouse Simon Monjack, who died of suspiciously similar causes less than six months after her.

Now that you have an idea of what to expect from this documentary series, it’s time to find out how to watch What Happened, Brittany Murphy for free. Keep on reading below for our tips to watch this HBO Max docuseries without paying any extra.

Produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, premieres exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Existing subscribers can catch the two-part documentary at no extra cost, but don’t worry if you’re not already an HBO Max customer; you still have options! For those without an HBO Max subscription, just keep on reading to find out how you can watch What Happened, Brittany Murphy for free below.

Although HBO Max doesn’t offer free trials, there’s still a way to try the service for free thanks to Hulu with HBO Max. Hulu offers a free seven-day trial for new users to check out both Hulu and HBO Max, which gives fans plenty of time to catch HBO’s two-part What Happened, Brittany Murphy documentary series. If you decide not to stick with the service, which costs $14.99 a month, just make sure to cancel your subscription to avoid any fees before your free trial offer is up.

Select AT&T customers are entitled to a free HBO Max subscription as part of their existing plans, so it’s worth checking out your contract details on AT&T’s website to see if this applies to you (or someone you know). Plans offering a complimentary HBO Max account include AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced, and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If any of these sounds like you, be sure to check out the steps here and here to claim your free HBO Max subscription on AT&T’s website.

